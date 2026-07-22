Roughriders forced to move on after Dalke’s death

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

As much as the Saskatchewan Roughriders just want to pause to mourn the death of a teammate, the reality is they have a game to prepare for.

On Saturday, Roughriders linebacker Jayden Dalke, 30, was killed in a highway collision that also claimed the life of 22-year-old Regina man Bhishma Rajyaguru.

While a few members of the Roughriders heard the news before arriving at the stadium on Sunday, head coach Corey Mace addressed the entire team that morning after they arrived at the facility for Day 1 of practice following a bye week.

“A lot of emotions,” said linebacker Nick Wiebe. “Mace called a team meeting, and a few of us knew before, and yeah, it’s been a really tough couple days here.

“Obviously we’re all still reeling pretty hard here. It’s tough to wrap your head around when someone you’re that close to just isn’t around anymore.”

Wiebe, 26, has spoken to Dalke just hours before Dalke died in the crash around 9 p.m. on Saturday night near Lumsden.

“I spoke with J.D. when he was on his way home here,” said Wiebe. “We were supposed to play a round of golf (Monday) actually. We had a tee time at Aspen Links.

“He was so excited to get back. He missed all of us during the bye week, and just wanted to see all his boys again. And he was just excited to see everybody.

“That’s the toughest part is talking to him in that close of proximity to obviously what all happened. But I think the one thing that I’ll always be able to look back on and kind of smile at is, we told each other, we said we loved each other when we signed off the phone. So, the last thing I ever said to him was that I loved him. So yeah, I think that’s something I’ll always be able to take solace in at least.”

Now, Wiebe and the rest of the Roughriders are forced to move on, get back to practice and prepare for a game as Saskatchewan hosts the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

“Pretty difficult for sure,” said Wiebe. “Especially when you walk out. We had the tribute up there (on the video board). There was a few guys who needed a minute before practice.

“I think a lot of us feel him the most out here (on the field) too, because this is where he loved to be the most. It’s just walking out here and not seeing him smiling and making the punt calls and stuff like that, it was a tough day for sure.

“Obviously, the rest of us have to step up and kind of do what he did,” continued Wiebe, who was one of three Roughriders players put forward to speak about Dalke on Monday. “We always talk about the locker room now, ‘What would he do? How would he respond to something like this?’

“J.D. did everything the hard way. Junior guy, late-round draft pick, made the team off the jump. He did everything the long way and the hard way, and was one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met my entire life, so I think the rest of us stepping up has to be what we do. I think that’s what he would do in the situation.”

Fellow linebacker Jameer Thurman found out about Dalke’s death on Sunday after he arrived at the stadium following the bye week.

“I always go to our linebacker room, and yeah, that’s when I found out,” said Thurman. “It was very unfortunate, but I know that people want us to keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“Never let up and just go out there and play for him, for sure, but play for ourselves as well because he will always be a part of our family, and we love him.”

And while there was talk of postponing Thursday’s game in order to allow more time to grieve, the Roughriders opted to move forward in honour of Dalke, who they will be playing for on Thursday night in a battle for first place in the CFL’s West Division between the 4-1 Riders and 5-1 Elks.

“We’ve got work to do at the end of the day,” said Thurman. “I know he would want us to be here. He wouldn’t want us walking around, moping around, and stuff like that.

“It was different being in meetings. I’ve been, for the last two years, sitting next to him in all our meetings, it was tough. But I know he’s always watching over us, making sure that we are being held accountable for each other.

“It was tough having his picture up there on the screen all day. It was tough for me, but there was a reason why and just having him here with us made us push through the day and get to what we need to get to.

“Not only are we playing for him, we’re playing for each other as well,” continued Thurman. “You’re not just out there for yourself. You’re playing for the guy next to you, playing for their families and different things like that.

“The Dalke family, man, we love them. They show up in ways that, if you’ve been around them, you know. You know how special they are and how much they were together and came and supported Dalk.”

tshire@postmedia.com