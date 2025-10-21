Roughriders fall to Blue Bombers 17-16 on Friday night

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders almost played spoiler against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Having already clinched first place in the CFL West Division standings, the Roughriders opted to rest many starters in their Week 20 matchup in Winnipeg.

And while Saskatchewan carried the lead throughout parts of the game, it was the Bombers coming away with a 17-16 victory as Sergio Castillo kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Winnipeg the victory, which improved their record to 9-8.

“We wanted to come in here and win this game and to lose in that fashion, that sucks,” Riders head coach Corey Mace told CKRM after the game. “But I told these guys, I am incredibly proud of this group.

“We talked about that football for us through the rest of the season is extremely meaningful. And those guys, man, they fought and scrapped all night. So proud of this group but ultimately pissed that we didn’t win.”

Jake Maier, starting the game at quarterback for the Roughriders in place of Trevor Harris, finished the game having completed 15 of 20 passes for 123 yards for the Roughriders, who dropped to 12-5 on year. Saskatchewan, who rested offensive starters including Harris, running back A.J. Ouellette, offensive linemen Jermarcus Hardrick and Logan Ferland, had just 11 first downs and 169 yards of net offence in the game with Mitch Picton leading the way with five catches for 71 yards. Receivers Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson, Dohnte Meyers and Kian Schaffer-Baker also didn’t play for Saskatchewan.

Defensively, while starters including cornerback Marcus Sayles and defensive tackle Micah Johnson got the night off, the Riders held the Bombers to 278 yards of net offence as quarterback Zach Collaros finished 15 of 24 for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“We have so much faith in everybody in that locker room,” said Mace. “Honestly, we don’t care who it is that’s out there. We expect the job to get done. You wanted it for these guys to get that (win).”

Saskatchewan will now host the B.C. Lions next Saturday in Week 21 before receiving a bye in the first week of the playoffs. The Riders will host the West final on Nov. 8.

As for how Friday night’s game played out, despite kickoff off to start the game, Saskatchewan wasted no time opening the scoring.

On the opening kickoff, Winnipeg’s Trey Vaval fumbled the ball after it was knocked loose by Saskatchewan’s Kerfalla Exume.

The Roughriders then immediately entered scoring range after the Bombers were called for pass interference in the end zone on an incomplete deep throw to Joe Robustelli from Maier.

With the penalty moving them to the one-yard line, second-string quarterback Jack Coan punched it in to make it 7-0 Saskatchewan early.

However, Winnipeg quickly tied the game 7-7 on the next drive as Collaros drove the field before connecting with Ontaria Wilson for a 28-yard touchdown pass.

On the ensuing kickoff, Mario Alford returned it 54 yards before Maier hit Shawn Bane Jr. for a 16-yard gain. From there, Saskatchewan tacked on three more points to go up 10-7 as Brett Lauther made a 39-yard field goal.

On Winnipeg’s next possession, former Rider Jerreth Sterns picked up a 28-yard gain to get inside the five-yard line before Castillo made a 12-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10.

The teams cooled down after that as the only scoring in the first 14 minutes of the second quarter was a punt single by Winnipeg before Lauther kicked a 42-yard field goal to go up 13-11 as the first half expired.

To begin the second half, Maier and running back Mario Anderson fumbled a handoff and it was recovered by the Bombers, who kicked a 23-yard field goal on the drive to go up 14-13.

Later in the quarter, Saskatchewan responded with a field goal as Lauther connected from 31 yards to put the Riders up 16-14.

In the fourth quarter, Coan into the game at quarterback for Saskatchewan and he hit Picton for a 30-yard gain. However, the drive ended in a 49-yard missed field goal by Lauther as it remained a two-point Rider lead with eight minutes left.

As Winnipeg looked to put a drive together, Collaros was intercepted by Riders halfback DaMarcus Fields on Saskatchewan’s 16-yard line with four minutes to go.

After the Riders were forced to punt it away, the Bombers put together a drive to get into scoring range before Castillo kicked a 29-yard field goal with under a minute left to put the Bombers up 17-16.

However, Saskatchewan was called for pyramiding on the play, which gave Winnipeg a first down and a chance to run out the remaining time on the clock before allowing Castillo to kick a 22-yard walk-off field goal as time expired.