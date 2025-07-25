Roughriders deploy third left tackle just six games into season

Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post

Despite the influx of injuries along the offensive line last year, the Saskatchewan Roughriders used only one left tackle throughout the regular season.

This year, they’re already on their third left tackle.

After injuries to Payton Collins and Daniel Johnson in the first six weeks of the CFL season, American rookie Darius Washington made his first career CFL start in Saskatchewan’s Week 7 victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Florida native is now set to start his second career game on Friday (7 p.m., TSN) when the Roughriders (5-1) host the Edmonton Elks (1-4) at Mosaic Stadium.

“It was very great and humbling just to know that my teammates and the coaches and just the organization believed in me to be able to go out there and just get the job done and just help the team win,” said Washington, 24. “It was fun to just have that experience again and go out and just compete with brothers as well. That’s the best part about this game is that you get to do it with people that try to have the same common goal.

“And you just try to make sure that you do your best to help achieve that goal.”

Prior to coming to the CFL, Washington spent six years at Florida State University where he started 33 games at left tackle, 11 games at right tackle and three at centre.

After attending an NFL rookie mini-camp with the Denver Broncos this year, Washington — who didn’t attend training camp with the Roughriders — joined Saskatchewan’s practice roster in Week 2, four days after the team’s first game on June 9, which is the same day injured running back Ka’Deem Carey signed with the Green and White.

Four games later, he got the nod to start after an injury to Johnson.

“You look at him, he’s a big bugger,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace. “He played at a big school (and) played multiple positions. Obviously for us here, guys that can do a little bit more than just one spot (is important).”

Working alongside left guard Zack Fry, centre Logan Ferland, right guard Jacob Brammer and right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick, Washington and the rest of the offensive line didn’t allow a sack in Saskatchewan’s 33-27 victory over B.C., which drew some praise from quarterback Trevor Harris.

“That no sacks allowed, I take a lot of pride in that for the guys up front as well because I know how much it means to them for the defensive line to be able to go away and not a single person got a sack, that’s pretty awesome,” said Harris. “He’s been in some big moments in his career based on where he’s played college and so it didn’t surprise us.

“It’s a really big shout out to Darius, as well as our scouting department putting good people in positions to come in and step in and play like that.”

Considering the fact that Washington was going up against two of the top defensive ends in the league in B.C.’s Sione Teuhema and Mathieu Betts, Mace was pleased with Washington’s performance.

“It was kind of a, ‘Hey, let’s see if you can do it. You’re going to have Teuhama and Betts rushing against you.’ ” said Mace. “And man, I thought he held his own for sure.

“Shout out to him and his preparation. He hasn’t been here very long to be able to go and execute a game versus two pretty dang good defensive ends in this league. That’s a credit to him and his (offensive line) room who helps him. And also obviously (offensive line coach Edwin Harrison).”

Back at practice this week, as Washington got more reps with the starters ahead of Friday’s game, he was happy with his effort but knows there’s always more to work on.

“I did some good things in protection and in the run game,” said Washington. “But we have practices for a reason, so we can come out and just continue to work on those little things and just continue to get better each and every week.

“You’re not going to play a perfect game, but you want to go out there and give it your best. And each and every week, I want to practise hard and come out in the games and give it my best.

“So just want to continue to just work on that and be the best person I can be for my teammates and coaches.”

Whether it’s a big game in college or his first career CFL start, Washington said he tries to treat every game the same, which is the plan going into his second career start on Friday.

“You have to treat every game the same,” said Washington. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a big game or a little game, each and every week, especially now in the professional level like you have to come in each and every week ready to play because if you don’t, then you have a chance of somebody coming in and beat you.

“You’ve got to just be prepared each week and be ready to just go out and fight and play hard.”

Injury report

After being limited on Tuesday, linebacker Jameer Thurman (toe) is expected to play Friday after logging a full workout on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Roughriders will have a new left guard this week as Fry (head) has been ruled out after being limited in practice today. Noah Zerr has served as the backup for the past two games and could be a candidate to start.

The Riders will release their official depth chart on Thursday morning.

