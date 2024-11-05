Roughriders deploy Ouellette, Armstead for West semifinal against Lions

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a two-headed rushing attack for the Western semifinal against the B.C. Lions.

Running backs A.J. Ouellette and Ryquell Armstead will both be in the lineup on Saturday (4:30 p.m., TSN) as the Roughriders host the Lions at Mosaic Stadium with the winner advancing to the West final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“It was something that, obviously since bringing (Armstead) in, that we knew could be an option for us,” said Riders’ head coach Corey Mace. “We feel having the option of both of those guys on the roster this week plays into our favour.

“They’ve both shown to be excellent players in this league and we’re lucky to have them both.”

After signing with the Riders this off-season in free agency, Ouellette rushed for 550 yards on 130 carries while being limited to eight games due to injuries.

With Ouellette injured, the Roughriders signed Armstead and in his debut with the Green and White, he rushed for 207 yards against the Calgary Stampeders before being injured the following week.

Now, both will see action on Saturday in Saskatchewan’s biggest game of the year.

“I’m very excited to get out there and get an opportunity to play with my guys,” said Armstead. “A.J. is a very powerful physical back; I’m a very powerful physical back and we can do it all.”

“Whoever is just a little winded, we can get the next guy in there,” added Ouellette. “Both of us are smart football players, know the offence and can run people over or run around them.

“So if you’re not 100 per cent, get out and let the next guy get in.”

Roster notes

Offensive lineman Peter Godber also draws back into the lineup as a backup this week with Logan Ferland remaining at centre for the contest.

Linebacker Adam Auclair also returns from injury while defensive tackle Anthony Lanier II will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

“Gift and a curse,” explained Mace. “I believe that we have really good depth at the D-tackle position, which is where we saw (Lanier) slotting in here in the playoffs with (defensive end Malik Carney returning from injury).

“It’s tough … He’s been locked in this week. He understands that it’s about the team.”

Focus factor

Even though their fate hangs in the balance, the Roughriders are trying to treat their upcoming playoff game like any other.

“To me it’s just about trusting my preparation that I’ve done all year,” said quarterback Trevor Harris, whose team put together a 9-8-1 regular season. “And trusting our plan; going out there (with) unwavering belief.

“I feel like we’re building something special so to me it’s about just trusting the plan, going out there and just playing some ball.”

“Consistency across the board,” added Mace. “Obviously things are a bit heightened, but you have to do everything that you know that puts you in the best position to win.”

In the regular season, the series was split 1-1 with Saskatchewan beating B.C. 39-8 on Oct. 12 while the Lions won 35-20 back on July 3.

Championship pedigree

While the Roughriders haven’t won the Grey Cup since 2013, many current members on the roster and coaching staff have celebrated championships several time since then.

Mace won the Grey Cup in 2014 as a player and then as a coach in 2018 with the Calgary Stampeders before serving as the defensive coordinator on the Toronto Argonauts’ championship squad.

And this week, he was asked what the common denominator was on those winning teams.

“Just ultimate belief in each other,” said Mace, who was named the West Division’s Coach of the Year on Thursday. “We always preach (being) selfish about being selfless and just focusing on being the best at your job and knowing that the man next to you is doing the same.

“As a collective, that puts us in the best possible situation to win games.”

Another player with championship pedigree is Ouellette, who won alongside Mace with the Argos in 2022.

“We’re telling the young guys to lean on someone that’s been there before,” said the running back. “I shared with my running back room that there’s going to be ups and downs.

“You can’t just put your head down if you have one mistake.

“Keep going, lock in and try to be the energy that the team needs.”

This week, Ouellette is sporting a bit of a different look for the playoffs as he dyed his blond mullet into a shade of brown.

“I just wanted to change some stuff up and bring a little energy to playoffs,” said Ouellette. “My hair was dark when I won the Cup, right?

“So, bring it back.”

Adams starts

While Nathan Rourke started at quarterback for the Lions the last time these two teams met, it will be Vernon Adams Jr. getting the start for B.C. in the playoffs.

In their Week 6 matchup against the Riders, Adams threw for 451 yards in the victory, which improved the Lions to 5-1.

Several Roughriders said they’ve watched plenty of that tape this week and will be doing what they can to limit Adams’ ability to stretch the field.

“He has a great arm,” said linebacker C.J. Reavis, a West Division all-star. “His eyes stay down field even when he scrambles.

“So, we’ve got to be good with our scramble rules and stay locked in.”

Along with a strong arm, Adams has shown the ability to run over his career, which presents another challenge for the Green and White.

“He’s very mobile and he’s aggressive at the same time,” said veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson, another West Division all-star. “He likes taking shots down the field and he has a great ability to move in the pocket.

“He can manipulate the pocket well and when he gets out of the pocket, it’s trouble too.

“We all know what kind of player he is … so he presents all the challenges that you would expect in a big-time playoff game.”

Receiver battle

In that Week 6 contest, Lions receiver Justin McInnis recorded a career-high 243 receiving yards on 14 catches before going on to lead the league with 1,469 yards this season.

McInnis, a former Rider, then put up 119 yards on six catches the last time these two teams met for a two-game total of 362 yards.

On the other side, fellow West Division all-star Samuel Emilus led the Riders with 14 catches for 255 yards in the two contests.

Now, the two receivers who were once roommates with the Riders in 2022 are set to be in the spotlight again.

“I’m glad he got recognition just like I did,” said Emilus, who is appearing in his first career playoff game. “It’s going to be a good battle for sure.

Historic numbers

The last time these two teams met in the Western semifinal was in 2013, when the Roughriders prevailed 29-25 on the shoulders of quarterback Darian Durant at historic Mosaic Stadium.

The Roughriders went on to beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West final before defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for Saskatchewan’s fourth Grey Cup title.

Since 1936, Saskatchewan holds a 23-18-1 record as the home team in the playoffs while B.C.’s road record is 11-26 since 1954.

Overall, the two teams’ winning percentages, home and away, are the lowest among the current playoff teams with Saskatchewan’s all-time record sitting at 44-53-2 (.455) while the Lions are 23-35 (.397).

tshire@postmedia.com