Roughriders bring back OL Jones, WR Mimbs; add K Hadley

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are continuing to add pieces to the puzzle for the 2025 CFL season.

On Monday, the Green and White announced the signings of American offensive lineman Nick Jones, Canadian receiver D’Sean Mimbs and Canadian kicker Ben Hadley.

After signing with the Riders in July, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Jones went on to suit up for six games with the club last season at right guard and right tackle.

Prior to coming to Saskatchewan, the 24-year-old spent three seasons at Mississippi State, where he made 25 starts at left tackle and left guard.

Mimbs returns to the Riders after being selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2024 CFL Draft. After attending training camp with the club, the 24-year-old returned to the University of Regina Rams where he just wrapped up his fourth season of eligibility.

In 11 games with the Rams in 2024, the Regina product caught 45 passes for 512 yards and two touchdowns helping Regina win to their first Canada West title in 24 years.

Hadley is the lone newcomer to Saskatchewan’s roster as he just wrapped up a collegiate career at St. Francis Xavier University, where he was named a U Sports first-team all-Canadian for a second straight season.

Last year, the Halifax native led the country kicking 25 of 29 field goals including a career-long 55-yarder, which was also a school record.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Roughriders also announced the signing of a pair of defensive backs as Canadian Richard Aduboffour and American Nicario Harper have agreed to contracts for the 2025 CFL season.

Aduboffour was previously Saskatchewan’s eighth-round selection in the 2024 CFL Draft but returned to Western University for his senior season last year. In 42 career games with the Mustangs, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Toronto native recorded 71 tackles, 18 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Harper also attended training camp with the Roughriders in 2024 but didn’t make the roster. In 2023, he played 12 games for the University of Illinois, where he had 50 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception.

Also last week, the Green and White signed 10 players to the roster.