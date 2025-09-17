Roughriders announce new $20 ticket option

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have created a more affordable ticket option for upcoming games at Mosaic Stadium.

Partnering with Co-op, the Roughriders announced the new “Co-op Community Zone” at Mosaic Stadium, which spans nearly 2,000 seats in the 600 level of the east side of Mosaic Stadium.

Each ticket in the multi-year partnership will be $20 taxes included and can be purchased by Co-op members at any participating Co-op gas bars, food stores and home and building locations across Saskatchewan.

“It’s now the most affordable ticket in the stadium,” said Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds. “And I think it’s just sort of an evolution of a number of things that we’ve been trying to do.

“We’ve got our family packs, where a family of four can sit in the bowl here for $99; say $25 a ticket. And you’ve got the half price youth tickets now getting more kids able to come to games in most areas of the stadium.

“And now you’ve got the Co-op Community Zone in the upper east deck. It’s just another opportunity for people to come and have a really affordable option to come enjoy Rider football here at Mosaic.”

To get a digital ticket, you can go into any participating Co-op and head to customer service, where they will provide you with a QR code that leads you to the Ticketmaster site, where you can select your seats for the game you want to attend from your mobile device.

If you’re not already a Co-op member, you can sign up for one at your local Co-op with lifetime memberships costing around $5 to $10.

It really just started with a conversation around two community-minded organizations just wanting to work together in some way,” said Reynolds. “So much of what we do is trying to get families and kids to the stadium, and this is just another opportunity for that in a really affordable way.”

Co-op Community Zone tickets go on sale Sept. 22 for the Roughriders’ final two home games which will be Oct. 10 against the Toronto Argonauts and Oct. 25 against the B.C. Lions. The $20 tickets ($30 for Labour Day) will also be sold for potential home playoff games this season and beyond. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

tshire@postmedia.com