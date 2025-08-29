Roughriders’ Andrew Harris eager to experience other side of Labour Day Classic

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Andrew Harris was never green with envy, but he always appreciated playing in the Labour Day Classic.

The former Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back spent five seasons on the visiting sidelines of Mosaic Stadium from 2016-21 in the annual game against the host Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“My favourite part was always just when Saskatchewan would come out, I’d always run down to this end zone, and people would be swearing at you and throwing things at you,” said Harris. “The fans are so passionate.

“It’s exactly what you want and it’s a great environment to play in for sure.”

After finishing his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts, Harris retired following the 2023 CFL season after four Grey Cup titles and five all-star nods over a 15-year career.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old Winnipeg native was hired by the Roughriders to serve as the club’s running backs coach and now he’s set for his first Labour Day Classic on the home side on Sunday (5 p.m., TSN), knowing exactly what the visitors are trying to do.

“The biggest thing from the other side is try to get on Saskatchewan early to get the crowd out of it,” said Harris, who enjoyed one his best games in his career in the 2018 Labour Day Classic when he ran for 158 yards. “If the crowd is rocking and it’s loud in here, it makes it difficult to operate on offence.

“So for us defensively and offensively, we’ve got to start fast and we’ve got to be physical and be up for the task.

“Really excited to be on this side of it now and just seeing the energy that this building brings, it’s crucial and pivotal to the success of the team.”

Even though this will be the first of three regular season meetings between the two clubs this year, Harris said there is no extra significance to coaching against his former team this week or next week in the rematch since the two teams already met twice during the pre-season.

“That’s kind of over with for me,” said Harris. “I think the biggest thing was the pre-season game there and I kind of got that out of my system there.

“I’ve obviously got lots of relationships with a lot of the players and coaches and stuff there. For me, it’s all about just going out and making sure my guys execute the highest level and we come out the win.”

After racking up 10,380 rushing yards in his lengthy CFL career, Harris said moving in a coaching role has been a “seamless transition” in his first year.

“The hardest part is realizing that I can’t go out there and actually go and hit somebody and make some plays,” said Harris. “That been an adjustment for sure.

“The anxiety and the pressure that the players have, as a coach, you still feel that but you just don’t have the same effect because you can’t actually go and execute it.

“But again, as long as you prepare the guys and make sure that you slow the game down for them and just let them be themselves, that’s the whole goal as a coach.”

Despite not putting on the pads every week, Harris doesn’t shy away from being a hands-on coach during practice as he prepares starter A.J. Ouellette and the rest of the running backs.

“That’s the only time I get active,” he chuckled. “The biggest thing is: how can we get the most out of every run?

“It’s not just good enough to get a five-yard gain with a good hole. How can we get two or three more yards out of that? How can we get the highest run efficiency out of every play possible?”

And that extra energy during practice is noticed by head coach Corey Mace, who got to know Harris during their time in Toronto together.

“Even today, I saw him get a little juiced up,” said Mace. “Just things like that.

“Understanding, even from a running back position, the physicality of it all, but certainly from a playing experience and getting into the detail of how to attack a hole, how to attack defenders — he’s got all that and more.

“Schematically, very pleased with where he’s at, and he’s continuing to grow. He’s an excellent coach and he’s only going to get better too.”

Ajou update

After a promising rookie season, the Roughriders released Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou this off-season in order for him to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Ajou signed with the Indianapolis Colts and recently attending training camp with the team, before being released.

Mace said the team has since had contact with Ajou and he could be coming back to Saskatchewan soon.

“We’ve had contact,” said Mace. “We’re expecting to see him back at some point but I haven’t seen him or anything.

“Everybody welcomes that kid into the building man. Love his personality and he’s a good football player too.”

Lauther update

After missing practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons, kicker Brett Lauther was briefly on the field on Thursday before leaving the workout early.

“Just same thing; it’s just a personal thing,” said Mace. “But he came out today got some kicks up and then he (had) to get back to something.”

Mace wouldn’t say if Lauther, who has had a tough season, will be kicking on Sunday in the Labour Day Classic or if rookie Campbell Fair will be called upon after being signed last week.

“We’ll see,” said Mace. “We’ve had both guys going all week.

“It was good to get Brett out here, and then ultimately, we’ll make a decision.”

Sayles sidelined

After not missing a practice last week in the days leading up to the Week 12 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders, defensive back Marcus Sayles was a late scratch from the lineup.

When the Roughriders returned to practice this week, Sayles missed Wednesday’s workout and was seen watching part of Thursday’s practice.

“Just, I think, trials and tribulations of the season,” said Mace. “But he was out there, working on the side, moving well.”

With Sayles sidelined, American Benny Sapp III was getting reps at cornerback on Thursday and could make his first career CFL start after being signed on Aug. 19.

Schaffer-Baker news

Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, who has been sidelined since the opening game of the year with a foot injury, hasn’t returned to practice yet but he has been spotted on the sideline during team activities this week.

Mace didn’t have a timeline on when he could return to the lineup, but hinted that it could happen in the coming weeks.

“You guys start seeing him then you know the return is pretty close,” said Mace. “I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but like I said earlier in the season, we definitely expect him back before seasons end and we’re getting closer.”

Riders add linebacker

The Roughriders also added an American linebacker to the roster on Thursday as they announced the signing of Chris Russell Jr.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder attended training camp earlier this year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before being released. Prior to his time in the CFL, he had a stint with the UFL’s Memphis Showboats and the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

Collegiately, the 24-year-old played five seasons at Texas A&M where he registered 112 tackles in 58 career games.

Rose fined

Also on Thursday, the CFL announced it has fined Roughriders defensive tackle Mike Rose an undisclosed amount for a “tourist hit” on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

During the Week 12 matchup. Rose was also flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

