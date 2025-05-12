Rotary promotes message of peace with 20th Lobersterfest

The 20th Lobersterfest organized by the Rotary Club of Prince Albert was held at the Prince Albert Exhibition Center on Saturday night.

This year’s event had multiple goals, but the two biggest were raising support for the revamping of the Toboggan Hill at Little Red, and the promotion of a new peace pole, designed to be a symbol of the Rotary Club’s commitment to planting seeds of kindness, compassion, and respect.

“More than just a physical monument, the peace pole is a global symbol of unity and hope,” Rotary Club President Lisa Bos-Atchison said during her speech. “It’s inscribed with the message ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth.’ It serves as a silent yet powerful reminder in our shared aspiration for a world free of conflict and filled with understanding.”

The Rotary Club will raise several peace poles around Prince Albert. Bos-Atchison said they envision the poles as a place where people can come together to contemplate the meaning of peace, and commit themselves to actions that promote it.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Steaks were on the grill outside during the 20th Annual Rotary Lobsterfest on Saturday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

“Our vision extends far beyond simply putting a pole in the ground,” she said. “This peace pole project is about cultivating peace in our hearts, in our community, and ultimately in the world. It’s about fostering dialogue, promoting empathy, and actively working towards building bridges of understanding between different cultures and perspectives.

“As we raise our glasses tonight to 20 years of Lobsterfest, let us also embrace this peace initiative in our rotary journey,” she added. “Let us commit to fighting peace in our hearts, in our minds and in our community and radiating … to the world. Make peace prevail in Prince Albert and make peace prevail on earth.”

There were a few changes for the 20th annual Lobsterfest. The biggest involved the seating arrangement. There were no regular or premium tables, with all attendees receiving the same table.

Lobsterfest chair Tina Stenske said they started advertising the event sooner than in past years, and that helped boost ticket sales.

“We started off with a target of 300 and we blew that right out of the water,” she said. “It was a great surprise.

Funds raised at the event will go towards revamping the Toboggan Hill at Little Red, something Stenske said is much-needed. “They’re going to get a new snow machine so we can have snow on it. They’re going to have some extra lights (and) some benches,” she said.

Local band The Project was on hand to provide music.

Stenske thanked all the sponsors and volunteers for making the night successful.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald