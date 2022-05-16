Rotary Lobsterfest returns to in person for the first time since 2019

The Prince Albert Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest returned to in person at the Ches Leach Lounge in the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday evening.

Keith Fonstad the president of the Rotary Club of Prince Albert said it was great to be back in person for the 16th Annual event.

“It is fantastic. Our last one was 2019 because 2020 had to be canceled, and then we were able to do a virtual one last year in 2021, so it is pretty exciting to be back in person here again,” Fonstad said.

Tickets sold out on May 5 for the annual event, which gave patrons a choice of steak or lobster for their dinner. Fonstad said the club prepared 250 lobsters and 180 steaks for the occasion. The appetizers for the evening was steamed mussels.

“We sold out nine days in advance, which is fantastic support knowing that there is people who are still hesitant to be able to come out,” he explained. “Other people are really looking forward to a night out of socializing and having some fun and dancing and everything.”

Before the meal, a VIP Table was auctioned off by Eric Schmalz with proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders. Fonstand and Dave Fischl served as emcees.

The event featured great support from sponsors and included a Silent Auction.

“We have had fantastic support from the business community,” Fonstad said. “Our sponsorships are amazing. We have got over $50,000 in cash and prizes in sponsorship for this event alone, as well as what we are going to get from participants who showed up today. That’s a really good response both from our sponsorships and our participants,”

The majority of funds for the evening were going towards the Rotary Adventure Park in Little Red River Park.

“It will be the completion of our part because construction will actually start in two weeks,” Fonstad explained. “We are looking forward to that. This will help us wrap up our phase one and develop that west side of the riverbank.”

The Rotary Club thanked the community for their support in all aspects of the event.

“I just really appreciate the support that the community gives to us and they know that we work really hard to put on a great event,” Fonstad said. “I think we have got it set up to do that again this year.”

The evening closed with a chance to dance to the band Rewind.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca