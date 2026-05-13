Rotary Lobsterfest another sell-out for 2026

The Prince Albert Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest continued its run of fundraising success with another sell-out at the Prince Albert Exhibition on Saturday evening.

Tina Stenske the chair of Lobsterfest said that Lobsterfest was bigger than ever this year.

“We sell out every year,” Stenske said. “It’s great. We started planning in January. I figure plan early, (and) get out there early as we can.

“We also have a few new things this year too. We’ve got rid of the pyramid raffle and we brought out the sea of gifting.”

There were over $50,000 in sponsorship and donations. The club prepared 300 lobsters and more than 100 steaks for the occasion. The appetizer for the evening was 50 to 60 pounds of steamed mussels.

Before the meal, there was a live auction by Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Eric Schmalz with proceeds going to various Rotary projects in Prince Albert. Stenske served as emcee for the evening. “Larry the Lobster” a giant lobster was also part of the fun.

Stenske said they were not fundraising for a specific project this year.

“By the time we started planning and everything we didn’t have any options (or) any projects at that time,” she explained. “We are just planning for future Rotary projects. We’ve got so many. We just couldn’t decide.”

Stenske said that present projects include assisting the Salvation Army, the Mont St. Joseph Foundation, Project Triple Play in support of ball diamonds in the city.

Stenske said that Lobsterfest continues to be the Rotary’s largest fundraiser.

“This and Wine Premier are our main ones,” Stenske said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Rotary member John Morash posed with “Larry the Lobster” during the Rotary Lobsterfest on Saturday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

She attributed the success to the Club and Lobsterfest being a popular event each year.

“This is 21 years,” she said. “People know who the Rotary is, they know Lobsterfest, they know what to expect. We have tweaks and changes along the way.”

The Rotary Club thanked the community for their support in all aspects of the event.

“We’ve got a great group of volunteers. We’ve got a great group of sponsors this year.

Just thanks to all of them,” Stenske said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca