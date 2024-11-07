Rotary Club makes donation to develop rose garden at Rose Garden Hospice

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The first steps towards creating a rose garden at the Rose Garden Hospice are well underway thanks to a $50,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Prince Albert.

The hospice announced the donation on Nov. 5. Hospice Community Engagement and Fundraising Coordinator Ian Dickson said the contribution will go towards the development of a serene outdoor space, designed for guests, families, and the entire community to enjoy.

“It was huge news for us,” Dickson said when asked about the donation. “The Rotary Club let us know (about the donation) a little while ago while were still planning for our event to be held last May, the Run for Rose…. The Rotary Club approached us and said they wanted to contribute $50,000 to that project. That really got the ball rolling with other sponsors and other donors who also kicked in and contributed to helping get that project going.”

Dickson said the property was just farmland when it was donated. Now that the Hospice itself is built and furnished, they’ve turned their attention to developing the exterior.

“We have a home-like built inside (and) we wanted to have that same kind of atmosphere outside,” Dickson explained.

“We’re the Rose Garden Hospice. We thought it will be fitting to have a beautiful rose garden outside as well, so we’ve got some paved paths going in—and the work is already started on that. (The path will) wind around into three distinct area in the north side of the building. They will all connect withe Rotary Trail and it’s going to be called the Rotary Trail Extension at the Rose Garden Hospice.”

The new rose garden will feature personalized memorial benches and picnic tables, walking paths, a children’s play area, rose bushes, and a raised garden area. Dickson said the area is designed to be peaceful and inviting, while offering a beautiful setting for reflection and relaxation.

The site of the proposed rose garden and Rotary Trail Extension at the Rose Garden Hospice. — submitted photo

Rotary Club of Prince Albert President Lisa Bos-Atchison said the club is always looking for initiatives that align with their values, and the Rose Garden Hospice was a good fit.

“The Rotary Trail also is very near to that area and that obviously is one of the club’s larger project sometime ago, so it’s just the right fit and it aligns with what our club is mandated to do,” she said.

Members of the Rose Garden Hospice staff and board of directors recently gathered with representatives from the Rotary Club of Prince Albert for the cheque presentation. Bos-Atchison said it’s great to see so much community support for the hospice.

“The Rose Garden Hospices was something that is really beneficial to the community and its was really needed as a hospice facility in the province,” she said. “The Rotary Club just so wanted to give back to go along with our values, our mission and our service above self, and the club is able to help the hospice on that way.”

The Rose Garden Hospice will continue its fundraising efforts with the inaugural Brunch with Santa on Nov. 30. Tickets are available at rosegardenhospice.ca.