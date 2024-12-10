Rosthern wins award for having the ‘best water in Saskatchewan’

Kevin Berger
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Clark’s Crossing Gazette
The Town of Rosthern has been recognized for having the “Best Water in Saskatchewan” as the result of a competition put on by the Saskatchewan Water and Wastewater Association (SWWA).
Rosthern was presented with the best water award at the annual SWWA conference in Saskatoon from November 6-8. The town announced it had received the award via its Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Owen Green, manager of municipal operations for Rosthern, said this was a new competition initiated by the SWWA, and it was open to all Saskatchewan communities, including cities, towns and villages.
“This award showcases our fantastic water supply and dedicated staff who operate and maintain our Town of Rosthern water systems,” he said.
In order to participate, Green said the town had to submit a water sample for judging by a panel of industry experts. The panel then taste-tested and analyzed all the samples that were received.
When asked what distinguishes the municipality’s water from other communities, Green said Rosthern’s water is drawn from a series of wells linked to spring outfalls and naturally filtered through fine sand prior to the treatment process. That process entails chlorination to disinfect and remove potential pathogens.
He said they also utilize dual media sand filtration to remove any lingering taste, odour and bacteria, similar to that of a Brita filter.
Also, Green said they add an iron sequestrant (NSF polymer), noting that this is used in water distribution systems to prevent iron build-up in water lines and taps.
Finally, Green said the town will begin construction of its new water treatment plant in spring 2025.
According to the SWWA’s website, the group is dedicated to environmental stewardship, protection of public health and the career advancement of water and wastewater professionals through training and educational opportunities.