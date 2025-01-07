Rosthern RCMP put out call for information about missing 68-year-old

The Rosthern RCMP have put out another call for information as the search for a missing 68-year-old man continues.

Kirk Brayford hasn’t been in touch with friends since mid-November, something they say is out of character for him. He was reported missing on Dec. 2.

Kirk Brayford — RCMP photo.

Police say Brayford is an avid outdoorsman known to travel between Rosthern and Waskesiu, where he visits local trails. Anyone living in the Rosthern, Prince Albert, or Waskesiu areas who notices any signs he may have been in the area are asked to call the RCMP.

Brayford may be driving a white 2012 Mazda 3 with Saskatchewan license plate 447 HBS. The vehicle has not been seen since he was reported missing.

Anyone with information about the case can call the RCMP at 310-RCMP, or submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.