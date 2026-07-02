Rosthern Lions make several donations to the community

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

On May 28, the Rosthern Lions Club, represented by members Charles Krikau and Kevin Reikman, along with President Nathan Janzen, presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Rosthern Community School. This donation is designated for upgrades to the school’s football field, with the goal of improving the facility for students and the community. The club acknowledged their Pasta Night sponsors and attendees for contributing to this fundraising effort.

The Lions Pasta Night is the club’s annual fundraiser, bringing community members together for an evening of food and fellowship. This year, the event was held on April 11, 2026, at the Rosthern Community School and contributed significantly to their charitable activities.

Established on March 4, 1957, the Rosthern Lions Club has approximately 25 active members. Regular meetings occur on the last Monday of each month, from September through May, at the Lions Hall located at 2008 – 6th Street in Rosthern. The club concludes its year of service with a barbecue and social event in June.

The Lions believe in encouraging and supporting the young people of today to become the leaders of tomorrow. A statement supporting that appears at the top of the Youth page on their website. It reads, “Young people are a dynamic force for good… That’s why we devote ourselves to serving youth as beneficiaries, youth as partners, and empowering youth as service leaders.”

The Rosthern Lions Club further demonstrated their support of youth by providing $1,000 to the U18 Valley Vipers softball team. This funding will assist with expenses related to their participation in the upcoming Canada Cup International Softball Championship in Surrey, British Columbia, in July. As well, the Rosthern Lions Club has become the title sponsor for the year-end musical production at RJC High School with a donation of $2500. This year features “The Prince of Egypt.”

The Mission of the Lions Club is to “empower volunteers to serve their communities,” while on a grander scale, meeting humanitarian needs and encouraging peace and international understanding. (https://www.lionscanada.ca/about-us) From the earliest days, the goal of Lions Clubs has been to bring both health and hope to people, whether that be the people of their local community or the global community. Serving is their mission, their goal, and their journey.

The Rosthern Lions Club supports a variety of local, provincial, and national initiatives. Recently, they donated $3,000 to the Station Arts Centre and have also contributed to the Saskatchewan Valley Music Festival, the Lions Foundation of Canada (which provides Dog Guides), the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), the Lions Clubs International Foundation, and the Cavalcade for Diabetes.

For over 16 years, the Rosthern Lions Club has been dedicated to fundraising for a new hospital in Rosthern, raising more than $140,000 for this project.

In addition to the Station Arts Centre and the new hospital, the Lions Club sponsors several local facilities and programs, including RJC High School, Rosthern Community School, Valley Regional Park, Rosthern Jubilee Sports Centre, Valley Aquatic Centre, the playground equipment in Centennial Park, and the Rosthern Community Multipurpose Centre. The Club’s fundraising efforts play a significant role in serving the Rosthern area.