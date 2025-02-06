Rosthern entertainment good for the brain

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

The original performer scheduled to open up the 2025 entertainment lineup for the Rosthern Senior Centre, Fred Funk, was unable to come on January 15, but Wakaw’s Al Rybchinski was available to step in.

Al provided close to an hour and a half of classic country, old-time rock and gospel music covering hits by artists such as Don Williams, John Denver, Paul McCartney, and Elvis to name a few.

Before the show started Wednesday evening, a member of the Rosthern Seniors’ Club was recognized for her many years of service to the Club as Kitchen Coordinator. Demonstrating the very heart of volunteerism, Eleanor managed the kitchen for every event held by the Club for well over 15 years. She made sure the coffee was ready, the water for tea was hot, and there were snacks to eat far longer than was required when she accepted the role.

Even though the Club’s bylaws state that the maximum time an individual is to hold the same office is six years, when no one else would put their name forward for the role, Eleanor just continued doing a job that needed to be done. Eleanor retired from the kitchen last year and the Club wanted to ensure she knew her years of dedication were appreciated.

Rybchinski has performed in Rosthern several times over the past few years, often alongside his long-time friend Wilf Savisky. He consistently provides an evening of music that evokes memories of songs the audience thought they had forgotten and brings back nostalgic moments. His performances are enhanced by interesting facts and information about the songs and their original artists, making the music flow seamlessly and the time pass quickly until the evening concludes.

Studies indicate that music is closely linked to memory and emotion. A 1998 article titled “Things Learned in Early Adulthood are Remembered Best” noted that adolescence and early adulthood are critical times for memory encoding. The period between ages 10 and 30 yields the most vivid and significant autobiographical memories, including people’s favourite films, music, and books, as well as the major world events they recall. This is the time that often holds the deepest nostalgia. Lyrics of long-forgotten songs return and memories flood the brain’s neurons.

Music activates nearly all areas of the brain, including the hippocampus and amygdala, which respond emotionally to music through memory; the limbic system, which governs pleasure, motivation, and reward; and the motor system, which encourages rhythmic responses like tapping feet or clapping hands. As Andrew Budson, MD ’93, Chief of Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System, explains, this is why it’s easy to connect physically with musical rhythms.

Rybchinski has played in various bands and duos over the years, but as with other performers in rural areas, finding like-minded artists to collaborate with is a challenge. Performing as a solo act with just a voice and guitar, accompanied by a beatbox synthesizer, does not provide the same experience for audiences. However, technology has come to the rescue. With the push of a button, Rybchinski can harmonize with himself, adding a harmonic element that solo performers previously struggled to achieve. He has also mentioned that background tracks for some songs can be purchased, allowing him to create a show that, in every sense, resonates as a one-man band.