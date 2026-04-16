Rose Valley’s historic hotel destroyed in early‑morning fire

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

ROSE VALLEY — A fire in the early hours of April 13 destroyed the historic Rose Valley Hotel, a landmark in the community since 1924.

Dale Whitford, fire chief for the Rose Valley and District Fire Department, told SaskToday the department was dispatched at 1:48 a.m. after reports of a structure fire. By the time crews arrived, the hotel was fully engulfed.

Fourteen firefighters responded with both the department’s pumper and tanker trucks. Despite their efforts, the hotel was a total loss. Whitford said the building immediately west of the hotel was not damaged.

Images circulating online show the structure completely burned to the ground.

Whitford said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing. Saskatchewan RCMP have been contacted for comment but had not responded as of the time of publication.

The department responded to one structure fire in 2025, and this marks its first structure fire of 2026.

The building is a complete loss.