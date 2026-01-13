Rose Valley RCMP investigating a collision involving a pedestrian

Daily Herald Staff

The Rose Valley RCMP are searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit and injured a pedestrian walking on Yellow Quill First Nation.

Officers were called to the scene at around 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 2 following reports of an injure person. They arrived to find an injured man near the main road on Yellow Quill. EMS transported the man to hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Investigators says the man was injured as a result of a pedestrian-vehicle collision. The involved vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision. The RCMP say the vehicle may be a dark-coloured SUV.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Rose Valley RCMP by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the Police.