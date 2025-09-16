Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrates 40 years in Saskatchewan with free Prince Albert BBQ

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan (RMHC-SK) celebrated their 40th anniversary on Saturday by promoting their mission of support to families ahead of opening in Prince Albert in 2027.

The Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert already has a Ronald McDonald Family Room, but construction is underway on a new 12-room Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert. On Saturday, Ronald McDonald House staff and supporters gathered at the Prince Albert site to celebrate 40 years, and look ahead to the future in PA.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Elder Liz Settee, who is part of the Ronald McDonald House Elder’s Council had her face painted for the first time at the 40th Anniversary celebration at Alfred Jenkins Field House on Saturday.

“Our mission is essentially supporting families who have sick children,” Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan CEO Marcelline Zimmer. “We are removing barriers. We are providing that wraparound support for families, and giving them an opportunity to just promote healing.”

Zimmer said RMHC-SK is hosting three 40th anniversary events across the province. Houses in Regina and Prince Albert are currently under construction. Zimmer expects the Prince Albert house to open in early 2027.

“Today is really a celebration,” Zimmer said. “It’s a celebration of our mission of 40 years of support and we are so thrilled and excited to be able to expand and to be able to support more families who need our help.”

Zimmer add that the Organization has been in operation since 1985 and during that time supported more than 28,000 families across the province.

“During this time we’ve done an expansion,” Zimmer said. “We went from 13 rooms to 34 rooms, but now we’re on the cusp of building two new houses to better support families in Prince Albert.”

Zimmer said the new 12 guest room house in Prince Albert and a 20 guest room house in Regina, the charity will be able to serve more families in a more equitable way.

That commitment to equity was on display on Saturday, as the organization hosted Indigenous partners along with other activities.

“We will support many First Nations families in this community and we want to make sure that everybody feels like they belong and have a place,” Zimmer said.

The celebration included a variety of family friendly activities such as face painting, free barbecue lunch and lots of opportunities for people to just come together and connect.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

There was a long lineup for the free barbecue at the Ronald McDonald House 40th Anniversary celebration at Alfred Jenkins Field House on Saturday.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald