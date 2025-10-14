Rogers proposes new tower to boost Tisdale 5G coverage

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca

Rogers Communications is proposing to build a 110-metre guyed wireless telecommunications tower east of Tisdale to improve 4G and 5G service in the community and surrounding rural areas.

The proposed tower would be located on agricultural land at SW 6-45-14 W2, east of the Tisdale Lions Heritage Campground, within the Rural Municipality of Tisdale No. 427. The project aims to strengthen local wireless coverage, address service gaps and support growing demand for mobile connectivity.

“We are committed to delivering a reliable, consistent wireless experience and are looking to enhance our network in Tisdale to provide more seamless coverage for residents, businesses and emergency responders,” said Rogers spokesperson Nick Poirier. “We want to ensure our services, equipment and design meet local needs, and we will continue to work with the community.”

According to Rogers, the site was selected after a review of existing structures within a 500-metre radius found no suitable options for co-location. The property was chosen for its minimal community impact, proximity to power and road access, and suitability to improve network coverage.

The tower will include three 4G/5G antennas and one GPS antenna, enclosed within a secured fenced compound with a locked gate. Access will be provided via a new approach on the east side of Range Road 150.

Rogers said the structure will meet all engineering and safety standards, including the National Building Code and CSA S37-18. It will comply with Health Canada’s Safety Code 6, which sets limits for safe radiofrequency exposure levels. The company will also meet any lighting and marking requirements set by Transport Canada and NAV CANADA under Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Telecommunications towers are federally regulated under the Radiocommunication Act and managed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). The proposal follows ISED’s standard public consultation process.

Community feedback is being accepted until Oct. 19, 2025, by Evolve Surface Strategies Inc., which is managing the consultation on behalf of Rogers. Comments can be submitted by email to Comments@EvolveSurface.com.

According to Rogers, the company routinely inspects and monitors its tower sites to maintain safety and reliability. The tower will also be available for potential co-location by other licensed carriers.

As Canada’s largest 5G+ network provider, Rogers said it continues to invest in expanding coverage and ensuring reliable service for residents, businesses and emergency responders.