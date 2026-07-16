Rogers, Nelson qualify for Junior Nationals with strong provincial showing in Warman

A pair of Prince Albert golfers punched their tickets to nationals last week after strong showings at the Saskatchewan Junior Championships in Warman.

Wyatt Nelson and Lincoln Rogers both finished in the top five. Nelson fired rounds of 70, 71 and 72 to finish three-under par for the tournament. Rogers shot 73, 73 and 68 to finish one shot behind Nelson.

Saskatoon’s Ryan Mosher won the event shooting a 70, 67, 65 for a total score of fourteen-under par.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Rogers says he liked how he was able to play in the final round with a round of 68.

“It was my first time, so I didn’t really know what to expect but the whole organization and everyone running it was awesome. I kind of just got out there, played my game, kind of felt the course out the first two days and then on the third day, I knew I needed to catch some guys.”

It will also be Rogers first time qualifying for the Canadian Junior Boys’ Championships which are scheduled to take place in Regina next month from Aug. 11-14.

“I’m very excited.” Rogers said about qualifying. “Going into the tournament, I didn’t really know as a first timer going into provincials. I didn’t really know how it worked but the way they made it sound, it seems pretty surreal so I’m pretty excited.”

While Rogers had the lowest round of the two, Nelson was consistent throughout the tournament.

He says he was thrilled with the final result.

“I was over the moon actually. I haven’t played that good this year in my life. It happened at a great time so I was really happy.”

When asked about what he liked the most about his game throughout the tournament, Nelson credited the reliability of the longest club in his bag.

“Probably my driver. I hadn’t hit it in the fescue that much so that helped me a lot, put me in good positions pretty much every hole. That helped out my game.”

The tournament was hosted by the Legends Golf Club in Warman. Nelson says the course was open to low scores throughout the week, which is something he appreciated.

“The course was actually in great shape. The greens crew at the Legends Golf Course there did a great job this week. The course was perfect and the playing conditions were scoreable so that was good, not much wind so that helped all the players shoot pretty low.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca