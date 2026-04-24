Roderick Sutherland gets 7.5 years for role in Megan Gallagher homicide

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Brian Gallagher is still processing after the final person involved in the death of his daughter, Megan Michelle Gallagher, was sentenced to seven and a half years, closing a nearly six-year chapter of searching for answers and justice.

“I don’t know yet, maybe ask me in another 48 hours. I’ve been thinking about it for a few days and it’s like just another chapter,” he told reporters on Wednesday outside Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench.

Megan, 30, was last seen in Saskatoon in the fall of 2020. Her remains were found two years later near St. Louis as police initially charged nine people, later staying charges against two of them.

Court heard Megan’s body was thrown over a bridge and into the South Saskatchewan River. Her exact cause of death is unknown.

What is known is that she was called to Roderick William Sutherland’s garage in the city’s King George neighbourhoood on Sept. 20, 2020, where, over the next 24-hours, she was tied to a chair, beaten and wrapped in plastic.

Gallagher believes his daughter’s killing was first-degree murder.

“The truth about the sentences doesn’t reflect that.”

Justice John Morrall gave Sutherland, 48, five years for manslaughter and two and a half years for committing an indignity to human remains. With credit for time spent on remand, Sutherland has just under five years of his sentence remaining.

He was the seventh person to be sentenced in connection with Megan’s death, which court heard was retribution for her perceived involvement in the kidnapping and confinement of Robert “Bobby” Thomas, who is serving an 18-year second-degree murder sentence for his role in the homicide.

Morrall said the fact that no one helped Megan during the hours she was confined in the garage speaks “very negatively to the character and humanity” of everyone involved — including Sutherland, who did nothing to stop it.

His actions placed him on the lower to mid-range of sentencing for manslaughter, as he provided the space for the crime to occur, Morrall said. He noted Sutherland’s prior criminal conduct, the period of time Megan was confined for, and the fact that she was an Indigenous woman as aggravating factors.

Morrall also acknowledged that Sutherland told investigators, during a warned statement, about what happened in the garage, and complied with his release conditions before trial.

He described Sutherland’s involvement in moving Megan’s body out of his garage as an attempt to avoid accountability.

“Rod Sutherland was integral in ensuring Megan Gallagher was confined in that garage,” said Crown prosecutor Jennifer Schmidt.

Sutherland was convicted by a jury last October of manslaughter, unlawful confinement and committing an indignity to human remains. He did not testify at his trial.

The Crown wanted between eight and 10 years for manslaughter, in addition to two to five years for committing an indignity to human remains. The defence argued for three and a half years for manslaughter along with an 18-month term for the indignity offence.

Sutherland apologized during sentencing submissions last week.

Reading from a statement outside court, Mary MacColl, Megan’s aunt, said she didn’t believe her niece, a two-spirit woman, had a voice during the process.

“She was re-victimized again and again, during the five plus year trial,” she said.

MacColl said Megan and her family were failed from the start by the justice system. She also criticized media coverage for not recognizing her sister Ingrid MacColl as Megan’s mother.

“Megan is part of a blended family, the MacColl and Gallagher family,” she said.

Gallagher said he will continue to advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. He also wants to start a foundation to help support families going through the justice system.

“There is a need and there’s a power in that having a foundation, to support other families and to support the communication, the networking.”

He said for years, he struggled with eating and sleeping as each sentencing date loomed, and hopes that will improve now that the court process is over.

“Our lives will change dramatically, I think.”