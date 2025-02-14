Rock Show Experience amping up for another year

Jayda Taylor

Daily Herald Contributor

The Prince Albert Winter Festival’s Rock Show Experience is “growing bigger and better every year” – and this year is no exception.

According to organizer Dennis Adams, who’s been putting the show together for the past eight years, this show has a new flare.

“There’s actually going to be a song where some of the crowd is going to be invited to do the background vocals,” he said.

“We’re just trying to be more interactive, just creating more of the environment of a rock concert where the crowd sings along.”

The Rock Show Experience includes over a dozen singers, who are bringing their own takes to classics from artists such as Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters and Elvis.

Shania Cabilao is performing Voulez-Vous by ABBA and Proud Mary by Tina Turner. Even though they don’t necessarily fall under the rock genre, Cabilao said she wanted to bring in some disco.

She started singing at a young age, influenced by the culture in the Philippines where she’s from.

“Karaoke is really big there, so as soon as anyone can sing or dance or talk, that’s when people start singing,” she said.

“My goal every time I perform is always to just entertain, and hopefully maybe inspire some young aspiring artists who want to perform on stage but maybe are a little bit shy, especially because I am Filipino. I want to represent other Filipino kids out there, too, to be more courageous and be involved.”

Cabilao said the winter festival is a chance to come together with new and old friends, since the festival showcases a variety of talents – from musicians, to visual artists, to athletes.

“The arts community in PA is so rich and colourful,” she said.

The first time Miranda Ironstand-Baxter performed in the winter festival, she was two years old. She sang alongside her dad, Doyle Ironstand-Baxter, who’s emceeing the rock show.

“I have obviously a lot more confidence than I did as a two-year-old. I don’t need my dad to hold my hand anymore. I can get up there and do it and shine on my own and make him proud, because he is the reason I perform,” she said.

Like Cabilao, Ironstand-Baxter said the winter festival is a shining example of the talent Prince Albert has to offer.

“There’s a lot of people that think Prince Albert’s dull, there’s nothing to do, but there’s so many talented people in Prince Albert doing all sorts of art.”

The Rock Show Experience takes place on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., along with a cabaret on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20, or $15 for the cabaret, and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Lake Country Co-op grocery store. A winter festival button is required.