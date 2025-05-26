Rocanville Lucky Lottery distributes $50,000 to local groups

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The Rocanville Lucky Lottery is all about raising money for local sports and recreation groups around town, and the official numbers for how the 2024 fundraising dollars were spent have been announced.

The Rocanville Senior Centre received $1,200; the Rocanville Dance Club received $2,000; the Rocanville Tiger Sharks Swim Team received $2,500 as did the Rocanville Outdoor Rink; the Rocanville Soccer Club received $11,800; and the Rocanville Skating Rink received $30,000.

“The rink needs maintenance on a few different things,” said Kirby Fowler, Rocanville Lucky Lottery Board Chair. “This is the first time soccer has applied, and we wanted to give them as much as we could. They have provincial tournament here this year, coming up very soon, actually, all the way from U7 to U18, so there’ll be lots of soccer going on all the entire weekend. They were looking for permanent nets, and they’ve asked the town if they could modify some of the ball diamond areas so that we could have more soccer fields, too, which is where one of the set of nets is planned for.”

With all the paperwork submitted for this year’s fundraiser, Fowler would like to be ready to start selling tickets at Rocanville Community Day if possible.

“Our application’s in, we are hoping to be approved and have tickets ready to go for June 7,” he said. “We don’t know if we can hit that, but that’s our Community Day, and we like to start selling on Community Day. There’s a lot of people around, so it gives us a good jump to get going.”

The format for the Lucky Lottery will be the same in general as what people have supported over the past few years, with some changes to the prize line-up.

“I think our prize package has gotten better,” Fowler said. “We definitely have more prizes this year. We did have some local businesses step up and fully donate prizes. So we are very appreciative of that.”

The advantage of items as prizes means more cash can be retained for distribution to local groups once the lotto has wrapped up.

“It would be very good for the community this way,” Fowler said. So we are very appreciative to those local businesses that stepped up and donated prizes.”

The Rocanville Lucky Lottery is the town’s largest fundraiser, popular for its large prizes. Last year’s grand prize was $100,000 in cash, while the 50/50 draw paid out $41,880. There were also five $500 prizes, four $1,000 prizes, a $5,000 travel voucher, and $5,200 in Co-op gift cards.