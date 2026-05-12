Roast and Toast zings local businessman in support of SHARE

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

There were some zingers thrown at Ron Horn, some more colourful than others, but when it was all said and done the long-time owner of Fresh Air Experience was lauded for his unwavering support of the city at the annual SHARE Roast and Toast fundraiser held on Saturday at the Ches Leach Lounge.

“His generosity does not have any boundaries,” stated Grayson Tourney, a former long-time employee at the store who stole the show on Saturday with his colorful recollection of past experiences with Horn. “He’s been a very large influence on my life as has his wife Shelley.”

SHARE, which stands for Self Help And Recreation Education, is a non-profit organization that provides valuable services to those who are suffering from mental health issues and other unfortunate circumstances that impacts quality of life. Their mission is to promote respect and dignity of people affected by illness.

SHARE executive director Robin Knudsen opened the evening by saying that the Roast and Toast fundraiser is one of the main events the organization hosts each year and that with the support shown by the community they are able to maintain programs that provide job skills and employment to their clients in addition to instilling in them confidence and independence which ultimately leads to recovery.

“We try and give them hope to be a contributing member of society,” noted Knudsen.

Brenner Holash was charged with keeping the show upbeat and he did a masterful job of doing that. Prior to introducing each of the four guest speakers he offered up quips about each that would ultimately be a great segue into what they would have to say about the guest of honour.

Horn’s youngest brother Doug was the first to have a shot at delivering some barbs and stories, but after praising his elder sibling for his participation as a cyclist in numerous events that raised funds for cancer and multiple sclerosis research, he had this to say: “Thanks for being the brother that always made me feel like the normal one.”

Next up was Frank Bond, a lifelong friend, who referred to Horn as the ‘King of Central’ citing the old Al Waxman television program ‘King of Kensington’ as the genesis for this statement.

“I was at the store one time and we decided to go have lunch at a restaurant on Central,” began Bond. “It took us forever to get there though because he knew everyone and we had to stop and talk to everyone.”

A short intermission followed, but that didn’t mean the entertainment ceased. Local lawyer Garth Bendig took control of the festivities for a short spell when he led an auction for a box of lobsters that was provided by the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation. When the bidding was done an additional $2,000 was raised to be added to the evening’s total.

Horn’s oldest son Mike resumed the “formal” part of the evening and after numerous stories about his family’s outings whether in a canoe or on a bicycle or on the ski slopes he had some sentimental words for his father.

“I’m very lucky to be able to work with my Dad every day,” he said. “In all honesty, he has built something very special for this community.”

That left Tourney to put the finishing touches on the roasting of Horn and when he was done he had scorched him pretty good. His delivery was rough, but tasteful, and when he was done the crowd was gasping for air as his recollection of stories was absolutely hilarious. Presently in medical studies, Tourney was extremely grateful for his time working at the store and for what Horn has provided him for the future.

Horn was then given the opportunity to respond and while he did offer some retorts to what was said about him, he also didn’t deny that any of it was false, including his love of Meatloaf the singer.

“When SHARE first asked me to do this I wasn’t so sure I should,” began Horn. “But (my wife) Shelley said ‘why not you?’ She said you are a businessman in town and you know everybody so here we are.”

Horn was sentimental in acknowledging all his family and friends who were in attendance and he was also very thankful for what the community has provided all of them.

“It really has been a family affair,” said Horn of owning and operating Fresh Air Experience. “It’s been a good road; a good life.”

He concluded by thanking everyone for supporting SHARE and with that he personally ran a final auction of a canoe package that in the end generated another $4,300 for the coffers.

There is no final total for what the evening raised, as a silent auction was also held in addition to the pair of live sales, but it is certain that SHARE got a major financial boost and with that their programs can continue to expand and succeed. Those in attendance were also beneficiaries as it was an evening that none will not soon forget.