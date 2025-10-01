RM willing to lease/sell land needed for new South Corman Park School

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Once the layout of the new South Corman Park School is figured out, the RM of Corman Park will work with the Prairie Spirit School Division (PSSD) to provide the necessary land needed to accomodate the project.

During their September 23 meeting, RM councillors passed a motion directing administration to draft a letter to PSSD indicating Corman Park’s willingness to enter into a lease or sale agreement for the Municipal Reserve land where South Corman Park School may eventually be located.

As noted in an administration report, the South Corman Park School is currently located on 12.41 acres of land owned by Prairie Spirit.

Directly south of that area is 61.14 acres of Municipal Reserve Land that is in the name of the Crown and managed by the RM. Notably, 50 of those acres are leased to the Corman Park Horse Riders Association (CPHRA).

The report indicates administration met with PSSD to discuss the school layout and planning requirements for the building, though it is still too early to know exactly what the layout will be or how much land is needed for the new school.

However, PSSD requested that a letter be drafted and provided to the division acknowledging Corman Park is willing to enter into a sale or lease agreement for the needed Municipal Reserve land.

Eventually, follow-up reports will be brought back to council as the school design process and consultation moves forward.

Division 8 Councillor Wendy Trask asked if this project will cross over into the land leased by the CPHRA.

Administation indicated they won’t know the answer to that question until they work out the layout of the new school, but Prairie Spirit will work with the horse riders and other local groups to address those concerns.

Division 2 Councillor John Saleski, who made the motion, asked if it was known whether or not the old South Corman Park School would be demolished or left standing once the new school is built.

Though PSSD was not present at the September 19 meeting, the Clark’s Crossing Gazette forwarded this question on to the division.

Communication manager Brenda Erickson said final decisions on the use of the existing school will be determined during design and could include demolition if required.

“The decision is ultimately up to Prairie Spirit, but we work within the policies and procedures established by the Ministry of Education and do include community consultation in the early design process to determine the best long-term plan for the property,” she said.