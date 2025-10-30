RM satisfied with signage at Martensville Recreation Centre

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Between the Corman Park Lobby, a prominent spot on the Lace ‘Em Up Campaign Wall and posters on the community bulletin board, RM of Corman Park councillors have decided there is more than enough signage in the Martensville Recreation Centre (MRC) promoting the RM.

During the administration committee meeting on October 14, councillors passed a motion to basically “leave things as is” in regards to additional signage at the $58.3 million facility, which celebrated its grand opening in February.

Back in January, council instructed administration to contact MRC staff to discuss the possibility of hanging a sign in the centre’s lobby to further promote the RM and highlight its $500,000 contribution towards the recreation centre project.

After consulting with the City of Martensville, it was suggested that the RM could purchase advertising space in the facility to hang the sign. Administration expressed disappointment in that idea, given the RM’s significant contribution to the facility.

At that point, the MRC staff offered to hang two posters on the community bulletin board that identify Corman Park as “a dedicated regional partner with strong neighbourly bonds and a commitment to local growth.

“We are proud to be part of this facility and see it as a benefit to the whole region,” the posters state. “Join us by exploring our community as a great place to raise a family, start a business and enjoy retirement, all while experiencing the tranquility of country living with the benefits of convenient, modern services.”

Both signs are now in place. As such, the purpose of this report was to determine if council would like any further action taken or if they were satisfied with this result.

After confirming Corman Park’s name was still prominently displayed in the lobby, Division 7 Councillor Calvin Vaandrager suggested that they should leave well enough alone and put forward a motion to that effect.

Division 4 Councillor David Greenwood suggested that they could add a QR code to the two posters directing people to the RM’s website.

“For now, I think we should take advantage of every opportunity to advertise the RM of Corman Park,” he added.