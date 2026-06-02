RM of Shellbrook Reeve praises local response as Lobstick evacuation continues

RM of Shellbrook Reeve Christine Strube says the Lobstick fire has tested the municipality after weeks of local emergencies, but it has also shown the strength of the community response.

Strube said Monday she was “incredibly overwhelmed with gratitude” for the support coming from local services, businesses, volunteers, surrounding communities and emergency crews as the RM continues to deal with evacuations connected to the wildfire.

“The support we’re receiving from this amazing community, local services, and surrounding areas has been nothing short of astounding,” Strube said. “We’re truly blessed to live in a place where people show up for one another.”

Strube said groups including the Kinettes, Royal Purple, hospital staff and several local businesses have been working to keep fire crews fed and hydrated. She said businesses have also offered to keep their doors open later to help meet needs as they arise.

“The statement ‘better together’ is the best way I can describe what we’re experiencing here,” she said. “This situation is evidence of that.”

The RM had just come through a flooding emergency before the Lobstick fire created another challenge. Strube said more than 20 roads were completely washed out during the flooding situation, but RM staff and council worked quickly to deal with the damage before the fire response began.

Strube confirmed that about 130 people and roughly 70 households have been evacuated in the RM of Shellbrook. She said the evacuation order applies to the south part of the RM, including areas south of the Town of Shellbrook or south of Highway 3. The Hamlet of Holbein remains on alert.

In an interview over the noon hour on Monday, Strube said the evacuation order would remain in place as a precaution in case the wind changes direction. At 4:45 p.m., the Evacuation Order was rescinded, allowing residents to return home.

“Please be advised that crews are still working in the area,” reads an update on the RM’s Facebook page. “We ask that everyone use caution when travelling and use care upon returning to their properties, as hazards may still be present.”

Premier Scott Moe also spoke about the Lobstick fire during an SPSA media availability Monday, saying the RM office had become a key local response point over the weekend with SPSA officials, RM staff, town administration, RCMP and fire chiefs involved in the response.

Moe said local and provincial crews were working to protect homes and build fire protection along the eastern flank of the fire in case winds shift toward communities and acreages between the fire area and Prince Albert.

Strube said the RM is working closely with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to monitor and reduce the impact of the fire. She credited the work being done to a strong partnership between SPSA, the local fire department, Buckland Fire Department, a team from Buffalo Narrows, the CRCC Wildfire Association, Darren Staney and his Triple S crew, and other contractors.

“We’re thankful that the humidity has gone up and the winds have subsided a bit in force,” she said.

No homes have been damaged in the RM of Shellbrook, Strube said. Some pasture areas have been damaged, including fences. She said crews are also working to protect a transmission line on the east side between Shellbrook and Holbein.

“The crews are working diligently to get a firewall set up there to make sure that that doesn’t get affected,” she said.

During the SPSA availability, officials said no residential homes had been lost in the Lobstick fire. Reported losses included a chicken coop, a shed and an older unoccupied trailer.

Strube said the RM and SPSA are focused on protecting homes on the perimeter of the fire and supporting people affected by the evacuation and alert.

“It’s nothing short of devastating having to deal with concern of your home being demolished by fire,” she said. “Our hearts go to all of those who are affected by the alerts and evacuations.”

She said evacuees who have not already registered with SPSA should create an account through the Saskatchewan evacuation registration system. Food security payments are expected to be available for registered evacuees staying with family and friends, while hotel accommodations are being handled through SPSA.

“We want to make sure that everyone’s needs are looked after,” Strube said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca