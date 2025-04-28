RM of Paddockwood teenager pronounced deceased following Friday collision west of Prince Albert

A 17-year-old man from the RM of Paddockwood has died in a collision between an SUV and a car west of Prince Albert on Friday, April 25.

His family has been notified.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5:50 p.m. following reports of a collision at the intersection of White Star Road and Lempereur Road. The 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The RCMP say there were no passengers in either vehicle.

The RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Editor’s Note: The RCMP issued an update Monday afternoon saying the collision took place on Friday, April 25 not Thursday. The story has been changed.