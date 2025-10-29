RM of Nipawin introduces new video surveillance policy

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Rural Municipality (RM) of Nipawin No. 487 has implemented a video surveillance policy as of Oct. 14, applying to all RM-owned or operated facilities, including public spaces and parks.

The RM said on social media the policy aims to balance individuals’ rights to privacy with the need to protect staff, visitors and property. Video surveillance can serve as an effective tool for ensuring public safety and deterring criminal activity.

“All areas under surveillance will be clearly identified by signage placed at public entry points,” the RM said in a statement. “Any videos or images captured will be used solely for the purpose of investigating and providing evidence of criminal activities.”

Residents can view the full policy on the RM of Nipawin’s website or contact the municipal office with questions or concerns.