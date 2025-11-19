RM of Moosomin and regional partners receive SEDA award for work on airport

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The RM of Moosomin and its regional partners have received a 2025 Community Project Award from the Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance for their work on the Moosomin regional airport project.

The RM was nominated for their work by Moosomin’s economic development committee. Mayor Murray Gray accepted the award on the RM’s behalf at the SEDA Summit on November 4 in Saskatoon.

RM of Moosomin Reeve Dave Moffatt says he was pleasantly surprised by the award.

We were really impressed, it was actually the economic development committee that submitted the application on behalf of the RM. I think it was really special of them to do that for us, but I really want to state that it isn’t all about us. It was a pretty big regional project that involved a lot of people. Community, government, the whole nine yards. We were a part of it, but there is definitely a bigger picture,” he says.

“We’d heard that it was being submitted, but we knew we weren’t going to be able to get to Saskatoon to accept it. Mayor Murray Gray and Casey McCormack were there and that was great that they were able to do that for us and accept it on our behalf.

“It felt pretty good to be recognized on that level like that, and I was very proud to be part of it and part of the airport project.”

Moffatt says a lot of work by a lot of people went into the airport project.

“It didn’t happen overnight, that’s for sure, and it’s still ongoing. It was a big project and you probably wouldn’t believe how many man hours it took to get it rolling and make it a reality.

“There was a small group of us that went to local communities and presented and showed how far away we really are when there are emergencies to get people from Regina or Saskatoon. The quickness that is involved in some cases in saving lives isn’t possible without a paved runway for the Air Ambulance. On the economic side, it could also bring a lot to the community as well. It took a lot of nights away from everything else to have those meetings, but thankfully Jeff St. Onge and Dr. Van were big parts of that.”

Moffatt says it felt good to get the award from SEDA.

“It gives a feeling of recognition for the time that we put in and the effort we gave, the commitment to the project and not giving up. To be recognized and given a pat on the back feels pretty special.”

“The airport was made possible by many groups working along with the RM to get the airport the upgrade it deserved,” says Mayor Murray Gray.

“I think that everyone involved with the airport project should feel proud because this award is meant to recognize everyone that made it possible.”

A new runway was built and paved and some lighting has been installed, but Moffatt says work on the project is still ongoing to bring it completion.

“There’s still some electrical to do, what’s there now is very temporary, but perfectly functional at the moment. On the development side, there’s a few people that are looking to put hangars there for their own planes, and so we’ve formed a board to look after that, which consists of some outside people. The RM will maintain ownership of the airport, but the board will take over the day-to-day operation of it.”