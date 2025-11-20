RM of Corman Park to resurrect annual ratepayer meeting on November 19

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The RM of Corman Park is set to host its first ratepayer general meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic this Wednesday, November 19 at the North Ridge Centennial Community Centre in Martensville.

The meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and is open to all residents of the RM of Corman Park No. 344. Snacks and coffee will be provided.

RM councillors had decided back in January to bring back the ratepayer meeting, which had last been held in the fall of 2019.

Traditionally, the meeting had been held every October of November, but was cancelled due to a combination of the pandemic and, as pointed out by administration, generally poor attendance.

In an e-mail, reeve Joe Hargrave said a few ratepayers had requested the RM hold a ratepayer meeting once again.

“Council agreed that, since one hadn’t been held since 2019, this year would be a good opportunity to host a meeting and assess whether it should continue in future years,” he said.

Hargrave said this meeting will allow council and staff to update the community on several key initiatives, including the Strategic Plan, the updated Procedures Bylaw, the Transportation Master Plan, departmental work and the upcoming budget.

“We are a large and diverse RM with a lot underway, and this meeting allows us to share progress, answer questions and hear directly from (ratepayers) on priorities moving forward,” he said.

“We welcome the community to attend and learn about the progress we’re making, the challenges we’re addressing and the opportunities ahead for the RM. It is truly an exciting time for the RM of Corman Park.”