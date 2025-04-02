RM of Corman Park membership in SREDA to be revisited in 2026

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The RM of Corman Park has renewed its yearly membership in the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA), but as stated by Reeve Joe Hargrave, that membership may not continue in the future if the organization doesn’t set loftier goals.

During their March 25 meeting, Corman Park councillors unanimously voted in favour of a motion to renew the municipality’s membership in SREDA at a cost of $13,453.13.

As stated in an administration report, the RM has maintained consistent membership in SREDA since 2010. The vision of the organization is to create a globally competitive Saskatoon region where all residents thrive.

Membership in the authority conveys a number of benefits, such as access to resources and a team of experts to propel business growth; quarterly e-mail reports on SREDA initiatives and timely economic insights; exclusive briefings at Economic Update Presentations; a discounted rate on economic impact studies; the opportunity to advertise in SREDA’s daily economic newsletter; and priority consideration for various purchases and bookings.

The RM also has a page on the SREDA website outlining Corman Park and its economic conditions.

While administration recommended renewing the RM’s membership, it was suggested that a more “holistic” look at ongoing membership is needed, as cancelling memberships that no longer provide a benefit helps save on costs.

Noting that he had attended a SREDA event the previous week, Hargrave said he thinks it is a good organization, “but I do think that their feet have to be continually held to the fire.”

Hargrave said SREDA’s goals have to be set higher than just attracting a few small businesses, adding they should work harder to attract larger companies to the region.

While he supported renewing the RM’s membership, Hargrave said he believes they need to look at SREDA’s “production” before doing so next year.

On a related note, council also voted to replace David Greenwood with John Saleski as their representative on SREDA’s board.

SASKTIP MEMBERSHIP

Councillors also passed two motions to renew the municipality’s membership in Sask TIP (Saskatchewan Turn In Poachers and Polluters) and to have administration present them with a report at the beginning of each year listing all of the RM’s pending membership renewals so they can be approved in one fell swoop.

In a report to council, it was noted that during the January 8, 2024 administration committee meeting, council asked to review each new membership and renewal request invoice on an individual basis before they are paid.

That is why council was reviewing a request to pay just $100 to renew the RM’s membership in Sask TIP, a registered charity that maintains a reward fund to assist in the apprehension and prosecution of those who violate resource and environmental laws.

While it does work closely with conservation officers, administration noted this organization is not a government entity and it relies on donations and grants to provide incentives for reporting poachers and polluters. The RM has maintained consistent membership in Sask TIP since 2009.

In addition to supporting this renewal, administration suggested they begin preparing a single report at the start of each year listing all of these various renewals, as it would cut down on administrative time and reduce the delaying of paying these invoices.

Hargrave made the motion to prepare the single report, jokingly adding, “If we can’t trust our administrator with $100, I think we have an issue.”