RM of Corman Park approves $3K Sask Lotteries grant for dragon boat team

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

RM of Corman Park councillors voted unanimously at their August 19 meeting to provide $3,000 in Sask Lotteries Community Grant funding to a local dragon boat team made up of women either being treated for, recovering from or having survived breast cancer.

The Sask Lotteries Community Grant Program assists in the development of sport, culture and recreation programs by providing funds to non-profit community organizations that are volunteer-led.

Municipalities like the RM of Corman Park help to disperse these grants. During the current funding year, the RM received a total of $33,798, which must be fully allocated by March 31, 2026.

With this grant, the RM has a remaining balance of $12,662.41 left to give out, having already approved requests from organizations like the Sask Central River Pirates Baseball Association, the Dalmeny Skating Club, the Corman Park Horse Riders Association and so on.

According to their website, Busting With Energy Inc. is Saskatchewan’s only dragon boat team made up entirely of breast cancer survivors.

The website notes the team is based out of Saskatoon and train and race on the South Saskatchewan River. Its membership includes about 40 women of all ages, including many grandmothers.

As reported by administration, the grant will be used to fund equipment rentals from the Saskatoon Canoe Club and pool rentals for practices. This grant will also enable the team to pursue other opportunities like attending a dragon boat festival in France.

Though membership is limited to women who either have or have had breast cancer, “the public can enjoy the entertainment provided by dragon boats,” said executive assistant to the CAO Benjamin Sipple.

Busting with Energy did not submit a request to the RM last year, but they did receive a $2,500 Lotteries grant from Corman Park in 2023.

Division 8 Councillor Wendy Trask said she had encouraged people on the team to submit this application, adding that she knows of five ratepayers just in her area who are part of the team.

“That doesn’t include the rest of the RM,” she said.