RM of Buckland issues evacuation alert as flooding washes over roads

The RM of Buckland is warning some residents to be ready to leave on short notice after an evacuation alert was issued Monday afternoon because of flooding risk.

The alert was posted to the RM of Buckland’s Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. on May 4 by the RM of Buckland No. 491 Emergency Operations Centre. It applies to three areas listed by the RM as the west half of 32-49-27 W2, SE 16-49-27 W2, and SW 10-49-27 W2.

As of press time Monday afternoon, the notice remained an evacuation alert, not an evacuation order. It means people in the affected areas should prepare in case an evacuation becomes necessary, but had not been ordered to leave.

In the alert, the RM said the warning was issued because of “potential danger to life and health” from flooding risk.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation. However, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the RM said.

RM of Buckland Coun. Daryl Cartier said Monday afternoon the municipality is dealing with major flooding, with roads, bridges, and properties all being watched as water levels continue to change.

“We got major flooding,” Cartier said. “There’s like 20 roads with water running over. Some are washing out.”

Cartier said two bridges may also be at risk. He said some residents are blocked by water on both sides, although they could still get out at the time of the interview.

“We’re just taking it hour by hour,” he said.

Cartier said Monday afternoon the RM was telling people in the affected areas to prepare, but he had not been told of an evacuation order at the time of the interview.

The alert followed several flooding updates posted by the municipality to Facebook earlier Monday. In one post, the RM said Whitestar Road was closed from the 3rd Meridian to the Sand Trail, toward the Shell River, because of high water levels at the Shell River and along Whitestar Road.

Cartier said Whitestar Road had barricades in place because the area was washed out or unsafe.

In another Facebook post, the RM has also asked residents dealing with spring flooding damage, or those who have had to buy supplies, to keep records. The municipality said it will apply for the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, known as PDAP, and said residents will need invoices and evidence if the collective damage is high enough to qualify for assistance.

During a Monday media availability, SPSA officials were also asked what help may be available for residents who have flood damage or had to buy supplies to protect property.

Steve Roberts, SPSA vice-president of operations, said residents should first check their own household insurance. He said PDAP may be able to help in cases of significant damage if residents meet the program criteria.

“Of course, check your own household insurance and see what coverage might be available there,” Roberts said. “In the event that there is damage and excessive damage, there is a program, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, that may be able to help if you meet their criteria.”

SPSA officials were asked about residents in the RM of Buckland who may be cut off by water while their homes remain safe.

Tyler Harrison with SPSA said residents should contact their local authority first if they need help or supplies. He said the local authority can then work with SPSA emergency services officers if provincial support is needed.

Cartier said SPSA was helping the RM after a meeting Monday morning, including with pumps and sand for sandbags.

He said residents who need help should contact the RM office and speak with Corey, Neil, or Emma. Cartier also urged people outside the affected areas to avoid unnecessary travel.

“If you don’t need to go down the roads, don’t,” he said.

The Buckland alert came as flooding continued to affect communities across Saskatchewan. The SPSA said Monday there were 15 active local states of emergency in the province, with the possibility of more later in the day.

Leah Clark with the Water Security Agency said a late rapid thaw, higher than average snowpack, and late spring snowstorms have created significant runoff in northwestern and northeastern Saskatchewan.

Highways officials also warned drivers that road conditions can change quickly and asked motorists to check the Highway Hotline before leaving and again before returning.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca