Riverside Co-op announces new home centre coming to Tisdale

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

TISDALE – The newly renamed Riverside Co-op, formerly Beeland Co-op, recently announced a new hardware store coming to Tisdale.

Melissa Christianson, Marketing and Communication Manager, said, “Construction on our new home centre in Tisdale officially began in early November, with plans to open its doors in the fall of 2025.”

The new hardware centre will be 18,000 square feet and will combine both the home centre and sports and leisure locations under one roof.

“The decision to build a new facility comes as a result of the aging infrastructure and limited space of our current home centre, which has served the community since the late 1970s,” said Christianson. “With a commitment to long-term growth and service, we are investing in a modern space to better meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“As a co-op, our dedication to the community is at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to make this investment, ensuring that we can continue to serve Tisdale and the surrounding area for many years to come.”