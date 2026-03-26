River Valley Resilience Retreat receives first $10,000 donation of 2026 from 100 Women Who Care, Prince Albert

River Valley Resilience Retreat (RVRR) is the first organization to receive $10,000 in 2026 from 100 Women Who Care – Prince Albert, a local philanthropic group committed to making a meaningful impact in the community.

“The Donation is absolutely incredible,” said Michelle McKeaveney, Co founder of the River Valley Resilience Retreat. “I was fortunate enough to be chosen to present three months ago to the 100 Women who care and River Valley was successful to be chosen. It means a lot to us it means an immediate impact on our space here.”

The donation will support RVRR’s mission to provide a safe, nature-based retreat environment and peer-led support for First Responders, Healthcare Workers, Public Safety Personnel, Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families who are living with operational stress injuries.

“The funds has made it possible for us to buy healthy wholesome groceries for our guests,” said McKeaveney. “Its helping us to restock some of our supplies that we don’t have funding for and don’t have cash flow for, so the donation immediately helped us to help our guests who find themselves in need of our services.”

Located south of Prince Albert, River Valley Resilience Retreat offers services such as peer-based retreats and day programs, weekly Peer Support Meetings in Prince Albert and Saskatoon-area, on-the-land healing experiences including Equine Assisted Learning, Family-inclusive support, practical tools to build resilience, prevent burnout, and foster post-traumatic growth.

McKeaveney said it will also help fund multiple retreat days and peer-support programming, provide bursaries so participants are not turned away due to financial barriers, and support family-inclusive services, since families serve alongside their frontline loved ones.

“It’s always good for us to make this collective donation to one of the organizations in our community,” said Patty Hughes, co-founder of 100 Women Who Care, Prince Albert. “We are just starting our second year here in Prince Albert. Last year we gave $40,000 in total to four different organizations. We are excited to share that River Valley was our first one for 2026.”

100 Women Who Care, Prince Albert is a grassroots philanthropic group dedicated to making a meaningful and immediate impact in our community. Four times a year, members gather to learn about local charitable initiatives and collectively select one organization to receive a significant, member-funded donation. By pooling individual contributions, the group provides fast, direct support to nonprofits that are improving lives in Prince Albert and the surrounding region.

Since its inception, 100 Women Who Care – Prince Albert has remained committed to strengthening community connections and empowering local organizations through simple, effective, and collaborative giving.

“We are still looking forward to supporting a total of four organization in Prince Albert and the surrounding area,” Hughes added. “Our members are proud to support River Valley Resilience Retreat and the vital work they do for first responders and public safety personnel. Their commitment to healing, resilience, and mental well-being strengthens the very people who keep our communities safe. We are honoured to contribute to an organization that provides such compassionate, life-changing support, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact of their programs.”

River Valley Resilience Retreat is a registered charitable organizationthat provides a trauma-informed, peer-led, nature-based environment for First Responders, Healthcare Workers, Public Safety Personnel, Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families. The organization focuses on operational stress injuries and aims not just for recovery, but for post-traumatic growth— helping participants reconnect with themselves, their families, and their sense of purpose. And the group unanimously voted to support River Valley for the wonderful works that they do in Prince Albert.

“This generous support from 100 Women Who Care sends a powerful message to our frontline workers and their families: your community sees you, values you, and is committed to your well-being,” McKeaveney said. “These amazing women who care have recognized a critical need in our region and have chosen to stand behind the people who stand on the front lines for all of us.

“We are grateful to 100 Women Who Care not only for this funding, but for highlighting the diverse needs and strengths within Prince Albert and area.”

The River Valley Resilience Retreat are in need of volunteers to assist with the work they are doing and for more information about River Valley Resilience Retreat or to learn how to support its programs, please visit their website or reach out to the Co-founder.

She also appreciated the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Conservation Learning Centre.

“It is heartwarming and we are so grateful, my team and I we are entirely blessed by the whole process ,” the Co-Founder River Valley Retreat said.