Ritchie nominated for Jim Piggot Memorial Trophy

It was a fine rookie season for Ryder Ritchie, who posted 55 points across 61 games for the Prince Albert Raiders.

Ritchie was named one of four finalists for the Jim Piggot Memorial Trophy, presented to the top rookie in the WHL alongside Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers), Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants) and Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs)

Ritchie finished third in scoring for the Raiders this season, trailing only Sloan Stanick and Landon Kosior.

Ritchie was selected by Prince Albert 14th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

PA product Klassen named finalist for Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy

Another name up for a WHL award with Prince Albert connections is Portland Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen.

Klassen is one of four finalists for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player joining Caeden Bankier (Kamloops Blazers), Andrew Basha (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors).

Klassen posted 69 points across 64 games for Portland, registering only 30 penalty minutes.

sports@paherald.sk.ca