Ritchie, Howe selected in second round of NHL Draft

It was a busy morning at the 2024 NHL Draft as two players with local connections heard their names called in the second round.

Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie was selected 45th overall by the Minnesota Wild. In 47 regular season games, Ritchie posted 19 goals and 25 assists for the Raiders. He added seven points in five games in the first round playoff series against the Saskatoon Blades.

One selection later, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Prince Albert product Tanner Howe 46th overall. Last season, Howe registered 28 goals and 29 assists while serving as the captain of the Regina Pats.