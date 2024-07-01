Ritchie, Howe selected in second round of 2024 NHL Draft

It’s a lifelong dream for any hockey player to hear their name called by an NHL franchise, and that dream came to fruition for Tanner Howe and Ryder Ritchie.

The two were selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft over the weekend at the sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ritchie was selected 45th overall by the Minnesota Wild, while Howe was selected one pick later at 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“That’s a moment I’ll remember forever.” Ritchie told the media in Las Vegas. “I mean, it’s been a long few days, but to finally get called and get drafted by such an awesome organization in Minnesota, I’m so excited, I’m so pumped.”

Ritchie appeared in 47 regular season games for the Raiders, registering 19 goals and 25 assists. He would add seven points in five games as Prince Albert fell to the top-seeded Saskatoon Blades in the first round of the playoffs.

The year wasn’t without challenges for the young forward. Ritchie missed a significant stretch of time after suffering a quad injury in a game against the Kelowna Rockets right before the Christmas break.

“It’s obviously tough.” Ritchie says. “Getting hurt (and) missing so much time and having to come back from that, which I thought I did a good job coming back, but obviously tough, missing so much time in your draft year, it’s hard to show myself, so I’m just so excited to be drafted.”

Ritchie has been an impact player since he arrived in Prince Albert. Originally drafted by the Raiders 14th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

In 61 games as a 16-year-old rookie, Ritchie recorded 20 goals and 35 assists. He became the fourth Raider in franchise history to take home the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie, joining Dan Hodgson, Donevan Hextall and Chris Phillips.

Ritchie says having opportunity in Prince Albert helped him become the player he is today.

“I think it’s helped a lot. I think coming into a young team when I was 16, I got a lot of opportunities. I earned a lot of ice time. I got on the power play. So I think I’ve been growing my game a lot there. Just kind of taking big moments, playing a lot of big minutes, especially at a young age. I think it’s helping. I’m thankful for Prince Albert. I couldn’t be here without them for sure.”

Although he has developed into a dangerous offensive-minded forward, Ritchie’s first positional love in hockey was to become a goaltender.

Ritchie says that changed when he took a shot from his father Byron in practice, who was a seventh round pick by the Hartford Whalers back in 1995.

“I played goalie for practice once, my dad was out and he ripped one off my chest and it hurt pretty bad so I’ve never wanted to put on the pads ever since then.”

Howe looking forward to getting started with Penguins

Tanner Howe didn’t have to wait much longer than Ritchie to hear his name called by the Pittsburgh Penguins, as the Regina Pat captain was taken 46th overall.

“It’s a crazy feeling.” Howe told the media at the Sphere in Las Vegas.“Obviously, it’s so exciting. Pittsburgh is such a great organization. I can’t wait to get started.”

In his first year as Pats captain, Howe registered 28 goals and 49 assists while playing in all 68 games for Regina. Howe, a former Prince Albert Minto, was originally drafted by the Pats in the fourth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

After being the fourth player taken by the Pats in his WHL draft year, Howe became the second player taken by Pittsburgh in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Howe says one of his hockey role models has been wearing the Penguins sweater for many years.

“I think for me it’s Sidney Crosby.” Howe says. “Growing up getting to watch him and see what he’s done. It’s crazy and to be drafted to the same team, it’s pretty cool. I think how he kind of carries himself off the ice (and) the career he’s had so far, it’s pretty crazy. He’s definitely somewhere I look up to.”

During his first two seasons with the Pats, Howe got the opportunity to play alongside some top tier talent including Connor Bedard, who recently won the Calder Trophy with the Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev.

Howe says the ability to play with those caliber of players and in any position will help him in the professional ranks.

“I kind of call myself a Swiss Army Knife. I think I’m good in all positions. I think I can play (on the) PK and I’m good at five-on-five too. I can play wing or centre and I think that kind of makes me special. I can play with anyone.”

