Ripley surprised to be chosen “Man of the Year” for Roast and Toast Gala

The owner of Ripley Ford in Melfort was the “Man of the Year” at the Roast and Toast Gala for S.H.A.R.E Prince Albert at the Ches Leach Lounge in the Art Hauser Centre.

Mark Ripley, who previously owned Mann Northway in Prince Albert and now owns Ripley Ford in Melfort, was roasted on Saturday night.

“Well, if you know the lineup of people that are going to roast me tonight, I don’t really have a lot of expectations,” Ripley said before the event began. “I’m sure I’m going to have to have a thick suit, but at the end of the day, (I am) super humbled to be here because it’s the cause, right? It’s to raise the money for such a great organization, so it is going to be a lot of fun.”

Roasters included former “Man of the Year” Malcolm Jenkins, Prince Albert Shopper publisher Jerry Paskiw and Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO Cody Barnett. They also had a surprise guest revealed to be Brenner Holash. Jenkins poked fun at Ripley being ‘up the road’ in Melfort and his roots as a firefighter.

The emcee and Roast Master was former “Man of the Year” city solicitor Mitch Holash.

Ripley has become a friend and fundraising collaborator with Jenkins and the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation.

The events are inspired but the old Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts. Ripley said there was a lot of depth among the roasters.

“One-hundred per cent you could do a competition up between a few of them, but again, we’re looking forward to a good night,” he said. “I’ll have to have some thick skin and hopefully I don’t go home with too many tears.”

Previous honourees included Kelly Taylor, Mitch Holash, Richard Ahenakew, Fred Matheson and Jenkins.

Ripley said he was surprised to be selected.

“When you look at the people that have been nominated in the past there is certainly a big bench there,” he said. “Honestly I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it, but when you look at the organization and what they are doing, honestly, at the end of the day you take a few shots to raise a bunch of money and it’s a great night out for everybody.”

S.H.A.R.E’s Robin Knudsen said that they prefer honourees with some standing in the city.

This was a fundraising Gala to support ongoing vocational and recreational programming for adults dealing with mental health issues.

The Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation was also a sponsor of the Rotary Lobsterfest which was occurring concurrently at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre. Jenkins brought a case of lobsters from the event which were auctioned off during a live auction. There was also a silent auction and other fundraising.

SHARE is a non-profit charity working with adults living with mental illness in Prince Albert and area.

Ripley said that he hoped to give as good as he received during his final speech.

“I get the last words,” he said.

Final fundraising totals were not available for deadline.

