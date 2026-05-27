Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — The second annual Ripley Rumble PBR Charity Event returned for a weekend of western-themed celebrations in Melfort with a sold out crowd.

Hosted by Ripley Ford, the event returned to the same location as last year on Friday, May 22 as part of the city’s newly proclaimed PBR Days festivities.

“This is an event that is unique to Melfort and will benefit community organizations,” Ripley Ford’s Cal Gratton said. “All proceeds will be given back.”

Funds raised from this year’s professional bull riding event will support the Kinsmen Club of Melfort in helping fund the Dale Frier Memorial Rink, along with fundraising efforts connected to Maude Burke Elementary School.

The event will focus solely on PBR entertainment, featuring live bull riding action and community involvement throughout the evening.

New additions included official Ripley Rumble merchandise sales. Community organizations also played a major role in the event, with the Melfort Mustangs hosting the bar service and the Beatty 4-H Club operating the barbecue.

The event was part of a larger week of western celebrations after the Melfort Trade and Alliance Chamber of Commerce announced on social media that the City of Melfort officially proclaimed May 19 to 23 as PBR Days.

Businesses and residents were encouraged to wear western attire, decorate storefronts and participate in community activities throughout the week.

The chamber also highlighted two major events during the celebrations: the Ripley Rumble PBR on Friday, May 22, and Prairie North Co-op and Ripley Ford 4-H Day on Saturday, May 23.

In a recent social media post, Ripley Ford reflected on the success of last year’s inaugural event, describing it as more than just a night of entertainment.

“What started as an incredible night of bull riding, community and entertainment became something even bigger — a chance to make a real difference right here at home,” said Ripley Ford.

Ripley Ford owners Mark and Tori Ripley also thanked community members for supporting the inaugural event and said bringing the charity PBR back for 2026 “was an easy decision.”

The company said the event aims to combine entertainment with meaningful community fundraising while creating a memorable experience for attendees.