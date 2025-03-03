Ring those phones: Telemiracle 49 takes place this weekend

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

One of Saskatchewan’s great traditions continues this weekend. Here are a few things you need to know about Telemiracle 49, the annual fundraiser telethon that brings together communities from Aberdeen to Zealandia and all points in between …

WHEN AND WHERE IS THIS YEAR’S TELEMIRACLE?

The 20-hour telethon flip-flops location each year between Saskatchewan’s two biggest cities. After being hosted in Regina last year, this time around the event takes place at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

The countdown show airs online at Telemiracle.com starting Saturday at 6:15 p.m. The telethon begins at 9 p.m. before wrapping up on Sunday at 5 p.m. The event airs on CTV affiliates in Saskatchewan and also online.

For spectators at the venue, doors at Prairieland Park open Saturday at 8 p.m., with viewing continuing until 1 a.m. Doors open again on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., with live viewing from 8 a.m. until the show’s close.

“Telemiracle is a testament to the Saskatchewan spirit,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said this week.

HOW MUCH MONEY HAS TELEMIRACLE RAISED?

Over the last 48 years, Telemiracle has raised more than $165 million — all of which stays in the province to help Saskatchewan residents.

The first-ever Telemiracle, in 1977, generated $1,214,210. The record total was set in 2022, when the event raised $8,002,722.

“These funds have made it possible for Saskatchewanians to get the treatments and equipment they need to live healthier, better lives,” Kinsmen Foundation board chair Jordan Kammer said.

“We could not do this without the incredible support from our communities. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference.”

The Kinsmen Foundation distributes the money to help families with medical travel, and also medical, mobility and health-care equipment. According to Telemiracle organizers, the foundation typically receives more than 1,000 applications each year.

Under provincial legislation, Telemiracle Week takes place each year in the days immediately leading up to the telethon.

WHO WILL BE ON STAGE THIS YEAR?

Among roughly a dozen personalities who will be on stage for much of the 20-hour event, notable returnees include musicians Beverley Mahood, Brad Johner and Luc Johner, Jeffery Straker and Tenille Arts.

A wide array of notable Saskatchewan and Canadian personalities have appeared at Telemiracle in past years, including actors Alan Thicke, Brent Butt, Kim Coates and — perhaps most famously and regularly — Sesame Street star Bob McGrath; musicians including Colin James, Fred Penner, Jeff Healey, Carly Rae Jepsen and Burton Cummings; and TV personalities including Darren Dutchyshen, Lloyd Robertson, Pamela Wallin and Glen Suitor.

According to organizers, 80 performers from across the province are scheduled to perform at this year’s Telemiracle.