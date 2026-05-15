Riders make second round of roster cuts

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have trimmed their training camp roster by another dozen players.

After releasing eight players on Sunday and another on Monday, the Green and White announced a second round of roster cuts on Wednesday with a few surprise releases.

Among the players let go were American kicker Michael Hughes, American running back Darrell Henderson and American defensive back Nafees Lyon.

Hughes, who was with the Riders for part of last season, was in competition with Jonathan Kim to be Saskatchewan’s primary kicker replacing veteran Brett Lauther, who was released this off season.

Lyon, a veteran of 24 CFL games, also spent time with the Green and White last season in the defensive backfield while Henderson, a former NFLer who was signed this off-season, was in competition to be the backup running back.

National offensive lineman Dayton Black, American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter, American defensive lineman Thor Griffith, American receiver Ali Jennings III, American linebacker Demouy Kennedy, American quarterback Jordan McCloud, American receiver Juwann Winfree and Global defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen were also released. (see below: Winfree has since been re-signed)

Additionally, American defensive back Jerry Jacobs has been added to the retired list. National defensive back Gideon Agyei was added to the retired list on Tuesday.

After inviting more than 100 players to camp, the Roughriders previously announced their first round of roster cuts on Sunday. Among the players released were defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson, running back Peny Boone, receiver Collin Brunstein, defensive back D’Angelo Mandell, defensive back Austin McKinney, defensive lineman Kevin Orange, defensive lineman Nathan Pickering and offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley. Defensive back Billy Jonas Pernier was cut on Monday.

American offensive lineman Justin Osborne, American defensive lineman Aaron Patrick and American receiver Freddie Swain were previously moved to the retired list.

Roughriders add two

The Roughriders also added a pair of players to the roster this week with the additions of national defensive back Malcolm Bell and American receiver Mathew Sexton.

Bell, Saskatchewan’s first-round pick in the recent CFL draft, joins the Roughriders after attending rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Last season, the ninth overall pick played 12 games at Michigan State, where he had 49 tackles, six pass breakups and a sack while playing cornerback.

The 28-year-old Sexton, who can return kicks, recently added rookie camp with the Ottawa Redblacks after stints in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. Sexton also spent time with the XFL’s Vegas Vipers in 2023 and the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2025.

More moves made

On Thursday, the Green and White continued to tinker with the roster as American receiver Tyrie Cleveland was moved to the retired list. In a corresponding move, the club re-signed American receiver Juwann Winfree, who was cut on Wednesday.

Additionally, the club added national defensive back Trae Tomlinson to the roster. Last season, the Winnipeg product played at Louisiana Lafayette, where he had 26 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.