Riders excited about Sask. plans to allow tailgating events outside Mosaic Stadium

Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds says he won’t be jumping through tables in the Mosaic Stadium parking lot if legislation passes to allow tailgating.

But he can’t say the same for Riders head coach Corey Mace.

“Our head coach used to play for the Buffalo Bills, and they’re famous for their tailgating,” said Reynolds from the legislative building Wednesday afternoon.

“I personally will not be jumping through tables. I’m not so sure that our coach might not.”

The legislation was mentioned during Wednesday’s throne speech, which opened the fall session of the legislature. The forthcoming bill would allow tailgating events outside Regina’s Mosaic Stadium during Roughrider games.

As for why the province plans to bring in this legislation now, Premier Scott Moe put it simply.

“Because they asked,” said Moe of the Riders on Wednesday. “And we thought, why not?”

Opposition Leader Carla Beck said there’s “nothing wrong with celebrating the Riders” but questioned why the legislation was highlighted in the throne speech while there are other more pressing matters — like tariffs, health-care strains and affordability — challenging the province.

In regards to tailgating events potentially coming to Mosaic, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it already has a close relationship with the Riders and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).

“What the addition of tailgating might look like from a resourcing perspective is still being looked at,” said a statement from police provided Thursday.

As far as what is currently preventing tailgating events, the RPS says there is a section of the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act “that makes it an offence to possess/consume liquor in a public space.”

A fan favourite

Reynolds said the decision to ask the province for legislative changes to allow tailgating came at the behest of fans, and emphasized it isn’t about revenue.

“It’s the No. 1 suggestion we get,” he said.

When it comes to other CFL teams, Reynolds said Saskatchewan is one of the only places that doesn’t allow tailgating at their games. He mentioned Calgary in particular as a place with a successful tailgating model. He emphasized that safety is top of mind ahead of the 2026 season, the earliest season that could see tailgating if the bill is passed this session.

In an emailed statement Thursday, MADD Canada’s National President Tanya Hansen Pratt said there needs to be measures taken to prevent intoxicated driving if tailgating is allowed.

“It is also important to have options like a designated driver program in place,” said Pratt.

Pratt also suggested signage to discourage overconsumption while also promoting safe behaviour.

“There’s always a concern during tailgate parties that people may drive their own vehicles home after consuming alcohol. We want to make sure that there are other options available for people, so that they don’t make the wrong choice,” said Pratt.

The Saskatchewan Party intends to introduce the legislation this session ahead of the 2026 CFL season, but did not specify exactly when it would get tabled.

