Ride for Refuge hits the target for mental health

Daily Herald Contributor

Bike riders and walkers in Prince Albert and area defied the elements and turned up to walk or ride in support of Mental Health.

The participants in this year’s Ride for Refuge were initially worried about the weather but the Catholic Family Services(CFS) pivoted to an indoor event at the last minute, which was held at the Alfred Jenkins House.

CFS Executive Director Magaret Duncombe said they weren’t going to let the weather stop them.

”We are nothing if not flexible,” she said during her opening remarks. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, its how to be flexible and how to have the show forward which is what we are doing this morning. We declare this to be an indoor game.”

By the start of the start of the Saturday’s event, Duncombe said they were sitting at 113 bikers and walkers, 24 teams and raised $46, 200. This was over 90 percent of the $51, 000 goal.

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald Participants walk around the track at the 2024 Ride for Refuge Walk in the Alfred Jenkins House on Saturday



“We know there are still a few dollars to come,” Duncombe said. “I am very happy. I wasn’t happy this morning when I saw how rainy and windy it was going to be outside but I knew that everybody will make the most of it.

“We are so lucky that the city of Prince Albert is one of our sponsors, so we had a backup plan to be able to use the track upstairs at the Alfred Jenkins House and the foyer is great, the staff are wonderful, it all turned out well,”

The fundraiser passed the $51,000 mark thanks to a $10,000 donation from local philanthpist Malcom Jenkins. Residents can still donate until the end of October.

Duncombe said the funds will cover a major need in the community.

“We are focusing on mental health because people are really hurting,” she said. “I think that we are getting to the point where there is no stigma anymore for mental health. If somebody has issues, problems, trauma they know that they can go to a professional counsellor and get some support.”

She added that the demand for mental health services has been increasing over the years and that’s why the fundraising is necessary for those who cannot afford but need the services. CFS provides that support to the community especially for those who can’t afford it.

“From CFS we say a huge thank you to all who defied these weather to be part of this today,” Duncombe said. “We are so appreciative. It’s a wonderful community to live in. Its tight-nit and very supportive. A special thanks to Malcom Jenkins for giving us that great donation.”

Honourary Chair, Don Cody was also on hand for Saturday’s walk. Cody was pleased with the event and the support.

“Its wonderful to be here with all of the folks, the volunteers, the sponsors particularly and of course all the people who donated money to this great cause,” Cody said. “I very much appreciate the fact that I was given the honour of honorary chair and I must say thank you to all of them for that honour.

“Mental health is a very serious issue today. It’s not only young people, it’s mid age people, elderly people. It’s one of those issues that is uppermost on people’s minds today.”