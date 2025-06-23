Ribbon cutting planned for new Nipawin Heliport

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Twin Lakes District Planning Commission is inviting the public to join them for a celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Nipawin Heliport.

On July 12, at 2 p.m., an official ceremony will be held at the heliport, located adjacent to the Nipawin Hospital.

Derek Seckinger, general manager of community services, said the event “marks a significant advancement in emergency response and critical care access for our region.”

The Nipawin Heliport is officially open and operational, enhancing emergency medical response in northeast Saskatchewan.

The heliport was an initiative of the Twin Lakes District Planning Commission, a partnership between nine municipalities working together to improve regional services, including public safety. It was specifically designed and constructed to meet the operational requirements of STARS, enabling faster, more efficient medical transport during emergencies.

The cost of the new heliport was just over $1 million according to the Town of Nipawin.