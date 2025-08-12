Review: Sunset Country Music Festival delivers intimate night of talent and heart in support of River Valley Resilience Retreat

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

MACDOWALL — Set beneath big prairie skies on a farm near MacDowall, the fourth annual Sunset Country Music Festival brought together a dedicated crowd of around 200 to 250 fans this past Saturday, all in support of a good cause.

With proceeds going to the River Valley Resilience Retreat – an organization that supports veterans, first responders, and frontline workers – Sunset once again delivered a night of heartfelt performances from some of Saskatchewan’s most promising country music voices.

Opening the show was Evan Baxter, who took the stage solo with only his acoustic guitar. His baritone voice lent itself well to both covers and originals, and while his set felt a touch subdued at times, there was a quiet honesty to his performance that struck a chord.

Photo by Scott Roos.

Evan Baxter performs at the 2025 Sunset Country Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 9.

One of the standout moments came in “Storms of My Mind” – a quirky, hook-filled track from his My Waste of Time EP that hinted at the depth of Baxter’s songwriting potential. There’s something compelling brewing in Baxter’s work, but he might benefit from channeling a bit more swagger and dynamic presence – something in the Dallas Smith vein – to bring out the emotional weight behind his material. The songs are there; now it’s just about leaning into them.

Brett Down followed with another solo acoustic set, this time offering a different vocal colour – lighter, more melodic, and sitting comfortably in the tenor range. Down brought a polished fingerstyle guitar technique that complemented his vocals well, and there was a quiet confidence in his delivery.

His original material, still in the early stages, showed promise, while his choice of covers revealed a strong understanding of phrasing and tone. There’s a bit of that John Mayer-meets-Canadiana vibe in what Down’s doing, and it’s working for him. The connection he fostered with the audience felt natural, and his laid-back stage presence gave the evening a warm, welcoming start.

Bringing a noticeable shift in energy was Mercy Glover, who performed with the support of The Boys Downtown, a tight three-piece band made up of Andy Schumack (electric guitar), Matthew Nadon (bass), and Ezra Seed (drums). Joining the group on acoustic guitar was Max Pitchette, normally Schumack’s guitar tech, who stepped into the spotlight with ease and added an extra layer of warmth to the set.

Glover powered through a high-energy performance that balanced punchy pop-rock covers with promising original material. She previewed a few originals, hinting at a future release of her debut single, and showed no hesitation on bold choices like “The Chain” (Fleetwood Mac), “Misery Business” (Paramore), and “Picture to Burn” (Taylor Swift). But it was her rendition of The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” that got the crowd singing, feet moving, energy the surging.

While Glover is still experimenting stylistically, her confidence and charisma continue to grow with every performance.

Capping off the night was Josh Stumpf, performing without Pitchette but once again backed by The Boys Downtown, who proved themselves as a road-ready unit with tight musicianship and a great feel for dynamic shifts. Stumpf opened with “That Song In This Truck,” immediately drawing the crowd in with fans mouthing the lyrics – a testament to the regional momentum behind his music. His set leaned into both familiar covers and fan-favourite originals, including “Drink Me a Lullaby”, and, of course current hit “Highway Money”, which showcased his ability to write songs that feel both personal and universal.

He closed his main set with a surprise rock crossover – a rousing version of Creed’s “Higher” that brought a rush of energy and nostalgia to the field. For the encore, he slowed things down with a soulful, heartfelt cover of Brothers Osborne’s “Stay a Little Longer,” giving the audience one last chance to sway and sing along under the summer sky.

“I was happy with my set,” Stumpf reflected afterward. “We had one or two spots that could’ve been tighter, but performance-wise I was happy with it all in all.”

And judging by the crowd’s response, they were too.

Though it may not yet rival the size of larger festivals, Sunset Country Music Festival continues to carve out something much more meaningful – an authentic celebration of Prince Albert and area’s little corner of Saskatchewan’s country music scene, rooted in community, passion, and heart. Year four has come and gone, and the future looks brighter than ever.