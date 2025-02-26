Review: Prince Albert performance showcases why Colin James remains one of Canada’s greatest blues talents

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

Colin James delivered a phenomenal night of blues mastery at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts in Prince Albert on Feb. 24 as part of his “Chasing the Sun” Canadian tour.

The evening began with a brief but impactful set from Hamilton rocker Terra Lightfoot, who, despite performing solo without her usual backing band, showcased her powerful, bluesy voice and rifftastic electric guitar work throughout her more folksy, toned down set. Terra’s 30-minute performance was a great mix of old and new tracks from her catalog, and the crowd was clearly thrilled to see her back in Prince Albert after a long absence since 2019.

After a short intermission, Colin James took the stage, instantly setting the tone with his soulful rendition of “National Steel” from his 1998 album of the same name. Seated on a stool and accompanying himself on electric guitar, it was clear that James was in his element. As his tight-knit band joined him, James rose to his feet and the night shifted into overdrive with a thrilling set that spanned his illustrious 35-year career.

James is an artist who continues to shine, thanks to his unrivaled guitar prowess and dynamic stage presence. A true virtuoso, he effortlessly toggled between influences such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, and even Billy Gibbons, which, collectively, showcased a style uniquely his own.

The audience could hardly contain their excitement as he tore through hits like “Why’d You Lie,” “Five Long Years,” and a breathtaking cover of Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.”

Hamilton rocker Terra Lightfoot opened for Colin James at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on Feb. 24. — Photo by Scott Roos.

James wasn’t just a solo act—his first-rate backing band proved to be the perfect complement to his fiery performances. Their chemistry was evident throughout, creating a seamless blend of blistering solos and tight rhythm.

A special highlight of the evening was the performance of songs from his latest album, Chasing the Sun. One standout moment was his duet with Terra Lightfoot on “Protection,” where she beautifully filled in for Lucinda Williams’ vocals, adding a special touch to the track.

The crowd was treated to two encores, with the final number being the explosive “Voodoo Thing,” perhaps James’ most iconic song. The atmosphere was electric, and the crowd’s enthusiasm never wavered throughout the night. A nice touch came from the extra visual flair James brought along in the form of his own lighting rig, enhancing the already excellent sound and lighting at the Rawlinson Centre.

In every sense, this was a night that showcased why Colin James remains one of Canada’s greatest blues talents. With his unparalleled guitar skills, magnetic stage presence, and a setlist that kept the audience on their toes, this show will undoubtedly go down as one of the more memorable performances in Prince Albert in recent memory.