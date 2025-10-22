Review: Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins Bring Energy and Elegance to the EA Rawlinson Centre 

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

This past Sunday, Oct. 19th at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts, Prince Albert welcomed a rare and memorable convergence of two of the ’90s’ most unforgettable voices. Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins, co-headlining an 11-date Western Canada tour, delivered a performance that was at once intimate, dynamic, and deeply human, leaving the audience energized and profoundly moved.

Sophie B. Hawkins opened the night with an unmistakable vigor. She is, in every sense, like the energizer bunny… she keeps going and going and going. Hawkins’ raspy, magnetic voice drew the audience immediately into her world, while her djembe playing added rhythm, nuance, and a palpable sense of joy. She’s also very confident on the piano and guitar. She has a stage presence that commands attention, a rare ability to erase the boundary between performer and audience.

Hawkins’ energy is infectious, her personality as bold and extraverted as her music. Every movement, every note, seemed to radiate a personal connection to her songs, whether revisiting classics like “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” or introducing newer material like the wonderfully sentimental ballad “You Are My Balloon”.

Photo by Scott Roos.

Sophie B. Hawkins performs at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Paula Cole, who followed, offered a striking contrast. Demure, and almost introverted, she captivated with her extraordinary voice and the elegance of her piano playing. Cole’s set moved seamlessly between her iconic hits, including “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and, of course, “I Don’t Want to Wait,” and songs from her latest album, LO. The poignant “Green Eyes Crying” was definitely a standout.

Cole’s performance was a study in refinement, her delivery both classy and elegant, reminding the audience why she has been celebrated as a boundary-pushing artist capable of weaving social consciousness into deeply emotional music.

After the show, the Daily Herald spoke with both artists about the tour and their experience performing in Canada. Cole reflected on her connection with Hawkins: “I love hanging out with Sophie B. Hawkins. That’s the best part of all is the friendship. (I’ve been) loving the Canadian audiences. I’ve never been in this part of the country and I hadn’t toured Canada for 27 years, so I didn’t know what to expect. Touring business is hard, but I’m really touched by the love every night. It’s going fantastically. I love the musicians. I love the friendship.”

Hawkins, speaking from the perspective of the night’s performance, emphasized the personal and professional bond that has grown between them. “I love getting to know Paula as an artist, but mostly as a person, which is actually inseparable. You know, you are who the artist is, and for me it’s so rare to be able to (be touring with) a female who’s so evolved and so developed as an artist that I can relate to… It’s really, truly comforting.” She also noted the reprieve of touring in Canada: “When I came here to Canada, I took literally a big breath. So that was really great too. So the timing is good… Every gig is different. Every group of people is different. And we’re growing… I’m absorbing from Paula’s performances and her musicians. And it’s just really fun.”

The interplay of Hawkins’ boundless energy and Cole’s graceful elegance made for a mesmerizing evening. Both artists clearly thrive on the collaboration of just simply being on the road together, and their mutual respect and friendship were evident in every note. Cole reflected, “It’s just been really, really fun all of it,” a sentiment Hawkins echoed as they continue to develop their show night by night.

For fans of ’90s music and beyond, the concert was a reminder of the enduring power of these voices. Hawkins’ long-awaited Canadian debut, paired with Cole’s intimate, refined delivery, created an evening of musical brilliance. Together, they offered proof that artistry doesn’t simply endure — it evolves, connects, and leaves a lasting impression.