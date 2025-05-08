Returning to Post-Secondary Nursing Education as an Adult Learner

Kylie Kelso, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist

USask College of Nursing

When deciding to continue her education as an adult learner, University of Saskatchewan (USask) College of Nursing Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) student Bukunola Bamimore knew nursing was her calling.

“I have always been drawn to the idea of helping people, and after witnessing the impact compassionate care can have on patients and their families, I knew nursing was the right path for me,” said Bamimore.

“It is a field that combines science with genuine empathy, and it was a calling to make a difference in the lives of others.”

“As someone who has gathered years of life wisdom outside the classroom, I felt USask would value what I bring to the table and help me integrate my past experiences with the latest in nursing education.”

“After finishing my program, I hope to work in community health, where I can directly contribute to the well-being of my community,” she shared.

“Whether it is through patient care, health education, or mentoring younger nurses, I want to use my background and skills to help people navigate their health challenges. Nursing is about connecting with others and making a difference, one person at a time.”

Submited Photo

USask Nursing students (left-to-right) Hilary Woodward, Kylee Woodward, Deanna Woodward.

Bamimore says choosing to return to school and pursue a BSN feels both challenging and fulfilling. Her advice to those considering taking their first step to becoming a registered nurse is to go for it!

“Embrace every moment of this journey. Your life experiences are an asset, and they will enrich your learning and your practice as a nurse. Nursing school can be challenging, but it is also incredibly rewarding. Stay true to your passion, do not be afraid to ask for help when you need it, and remember it is never too late to follow your dreams.”

Bamimore is currently studying in her 2nd year of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the University of Saskatchewan Prince Albert Campus.

For more information on studying nursing in Prince Albert, please visit pa.usask.ca.